Chicago teen with multiple felony charges allegedly stabbed bartender to death



An 18-year-old man charged with three counts of felony criminal mischief has stabbed a Chicago bartender to death.

Diego Damis, 41, was walking home from a shift in Cove Lounge in Hyde Park on Feb. 25 when Kiante Maxhan began following him, prosecutors said Sunday.

Maxine allegedly stabbed Demis more than once before taking his wallet, cash and bank card. Surveillance video shows Damis on his knees while Maxion escapes. Moments later, Damis fell to the ground before multiple stab wounds were found.

Damis was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a regular customer bartender at The Cove Lounge. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, those who knew him described the relatively recent Italian immigrant as a musician, painter, interested chess player and tiramisu expert.

Surveillance video and evidence obtained near the scene provided investigators with an insight into what Maxon wore during the alleged crime.

The suspect reportedly bought a box of cigarettes with Demis’ bank card shortly after the stabbing.

Officers patrolled the apartment complex, believing Maxon lived there. Once it was confirmed that he lived in the building, a search warrant was issued on March 4. Evidence was found that he had been stabbed, and that Maxine had been taken into custody.

“McCann’s pending criminal juvenile cases include a vehicle hijacking and illegal use of firearms from last year, another gun and theft case from 2020, and another gun case from 2020,” CWB Chicago reported.

Judge Kelly Mary McCarthy said Sunday that “unless another judge rules otherwise, you will not be granted bail. She is expected to return to court later this week.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the Damis family in arranging the funeral.