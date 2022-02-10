Chicago teens charged in drive-by shooting of high school freshman walking home from military academy



Chicago police announced Wednesday that two teenage boys were charged in a deadly drive-by shooting of a high school freshman who was gunned down on his way home from school.

Michael Brown, 15, was shot in the head and killed around 3:15 pm Tuesday as he was walking home from Chicago Military Academy at Bronzeville, where he was a freshman. Investigators believe Brown was walking by the sidewalk when a 16-year-old got out of a dark-colored car and fired several rounds at Brown before fleeing. Brown was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police tracked down the vehicle 30 minutes later and arrested the 16-year-old and his alleged 15-year-old accomplice Tuesday, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at a press conference Wednesday.

The 16-year-old was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet from a senior criminal case at the time of his arrest, Brown said. The 16-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. The 15-year-old is charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

“No family, no block, no community in the City of Chicago should have to endure the looming threat of guns and gangs,” Brown said, according to WGN-TV. “This is a tragedy, there are too many incidents just like this. We’re losing too many young people, and it’s really saddening.”

The two suspects were found in a vehicle stolen during a carjacking on the West Side earlier that day. Though the 16-year-old will be tried as an adult, his name was not immediately released. Both he and the 15-year-old are scheduled to appear for a bond hearing in Cook County Thursday.