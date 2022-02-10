World

Chicago teens charged in drive-by shooting of high school freshman walking home from military academy

Chicago teens charged in drive-by shooting of high school freshman walking home from military academy
Chicago teens charged in drive-by shooting of high school freshman walking home from military academy

Chicago teens charged in drive-by shooting of high school freshman walking home from military academy

Chicago police announced Wednesday that two teenage boys were charged in a deadly drive-by shooting of a high school freshman who was gunned down on his way home from school.

Michael Brown, 15, was shot in the head and killed around 3:15 pm Tuesday as he was walking home from Chicago Military Academy at Bronzeville, where he was a freshman. Investigators believe Brown was walking by the sidewalk when a 16-year-old got out of a dark-colored car and fired several rounds at Brown before fleeing. Brown was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

CHICAGO CONCEALED CARRY HOLDER SHOOTS KNIFE-WIELDING MAN, POLICE SAY

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown speaks at a news conference in Chicago July 27, 2020.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown speaks at a news conference in Chicago July 27, 2020.
(AP Photo / Teresa Crawford, File)

Police tracked down the vehicle 30 minutes later and arrested the 16-year-old and his alleged 15-year-old accomplice Tuesday, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at a press conference Wednesday.

The 16-year-old was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet from a senior criminal case at the time of his arrest, Brown said. The 16-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. The 15-year-old is charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

“No family, no block, no community in the City of Chicago should have to endure the looming threat of guns and gangs,” Brown said, according to WGN-TV. “This is a tragedy, there are too many incidents just like this. We’re losing too many young people, and it’s really saddening.”

READ Also  Long Island dog named Rascal becomes first three-legged dog to compete in AKC agility event

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The two suspects were found in a vehicle stolen during a carjacking on the West Side earlier that day. Though the 16-year-old will be tried as an adult, his name was not immediately released. Both he and the 15-year-old are scheduled to appear for a bond hearing in Cook County Thursday.

