Chicago theater performance canceled as 32 weekend shootings ravage city



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Violence in downtown Chicago has left eight people dead and over the weekend a canceled theater was built, with police trying to maintain control.

Local ABC 7 reported that the eight deaths were responsible for only a quarter of the shootings that took place in the city, up from a total of 32 by Sunday night.

“The Chicago Police Department will not tolerate violence anywhere in this city, including our downtown area,” Chicago Police said in a statement, adding that a scheduled performance of “Moulin Rouge” at the Chicago Netherlands Theater has been canceled following an incident.

Chicago will be the victim of robbery

Broadway in Chicago, which produced the show, said in a statement that it had been canceled. “[d]Due to a previous problem in the loop on Sunday afternoon. “

That is what the police said [i]In light of the shooting in the Theater District, additional resources will be deployed to supplement the regular scheduled patrols in the 1st District. “

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a police station, killing two policemen and wounding three others. According to the local ABC station, the couple was walking from a store to a car when they started talking to a third person, who followed them in the car, pulled out a gun and hit one of them with it and told them to give up. Give them their belongings,

Police told the outlet that in response, another man pulled out a gun and shot him in the forehead, chest and legs.

The number of shootings is actually lower than the previous weekend, where 42 shots were fired, killing eight people.