Chicago to follow Illinois in lifting mask order by month’s end



CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago will follow the state next week to lift the need for masks for many interior spaces, Mayor Laurie Lightfoot said Tuesday.

He said the reduction in the COVID-19 case “continues the trend in the right direction.” From February 28, Chicago will no longer require proof of vaccination for venues, including restaurants. Earlier this month, Governor JB Pritzker announced that the Illinois Indoor Mask Order would be out by March.

Masks will still be needed in public transit and healthcare settings.

The situation in schools is more complicated. The Illinois order does not apply to revoked schools, but a separate lawsuit invalidates Pritzker’s authority to impose them on schools. Many district masks have been scrapped across the state. Pritzker plans to appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Chicago Public Schools leaders said Tuesday that the district will continue to need masks and will work with public health experts and unions to maintain a safe learning environment.

“We’ve made great strides in recent weeks against this virus, and we don’t want to jeopardize that progress too quickly,” the district said in a statement.

Chicago public health officials said the decision to lift the order was based on metrics, including infection and hospitalization. An average of 27 Chicagoans are being hospitalized each day, less than 300 during the omikron increase.

“By adapting our mitigation systems, based on these metrics, we have been able to save and preserve the lives of our residents, as well as prevent our healthcare system from collapsing,” said Lightfoot.