Chicago woman is carjacking victim for second time

11 seconds ago
A Chicago woman who was enjoying a cup of coffee inside her parked car on Saturday has been the victim of an armed car jacking for the second time in the city, a report said.

The city, like many other large municipalities in the United States, is trying to catch up with the growing trend.

Chicago Mayor Laurie Lightfoot said last week that “there is a very real and widespread fear of car jacking across our city, our region and our state.”

Mayo Lorry Lightfoot seen in the Harmosa neighborhood of Chicago. (Getty Images via Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service)

The Economist magazine reports that the City of Lightfoot has announced that the Carjacking Task Force – which was unveiled in 2020 – will increase the hours from 16 to 24 hours a day. Cook County has jumped 40% in carjacking this year.

CBS Chicago reports that the situation has worsened, with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office attending the city’s auto show and urging people to consider buying cars that come with tracking technology.

Lightfoot has announced a task force to try and prevent an increase in car jacking across the city. (Photo by Scott Olson / Getty Images)

The 19-year-old woman was targeted in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood, police told CBS Chicago. The woman was sitting in a parked car with a 29-year-old man when an armed stranger started banging on their windows and demanded to leave their car. They both walked out and the suspect left, they said.

Her siblings told the station that the two were having coffee in the car at the time.

“You have to be careful,” said the sister. “It’s not safe anymore.”

Fox32 Chicago reported last month that Chicago police received 70 car-jacking reports a year in late January and made more than 56 car-jacking-related arrests.

