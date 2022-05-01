Chicago would-be robbery victim flips script on suspect, draws firearm



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A robber was shot dead in Chicago on Saturday afternoon when he noticed two men turning a table on him, authorities said.

The 32-year-old suspect began talking to two other 32-year-old men who were returning to their car from a store in the 1500 block of East 95th Street around 3:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

A man in Chicago has changed his mind after fatally shooting his wife in a parking lot, police say.

When the victims entered their gray 2012 Volkswagen SUV, the suspect followed them, got into the back seat, pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to authorities.

One of the victims pulled out his own handgun and shot the suspect with a handgun before firing at the robber, police said.

The 32-year-old suspect showed signs of gunshot wounds to the forehead, left leg and chest, police said. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police said detectives were investigating the incident.