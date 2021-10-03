Chicago’s inane tabloid, The Sun-Times, may be joining a nonprofit group.

Chicago’s domineering tabloid has entered into a merger agreement with the non-profit organization behind the public radio show “This American Life”.

The Chicago Sun-Times, which was once home to film critic Roger Ebert and columnist Mike Royco, and Chicago Public Media, the owner of the city’s National Public Radio affiliate, WBEZ, announced Wednesday that they have signed a non-binding letter of intent. have signed. will allow the organization to acquire the paper. If the deal goes through, the publication that bills itself as Chicago’s oldest continuously published newspaper will become part of the non-profit group.

“This will allow us to invest in our people, improve the news products we build, and strengthen our digital future,” Sun Times chief executive Nichia Wright said in a statement.

The potential deal is in stark contrast to The Sun-Times’ longtime rival, The Chicago Tribune, whose parent company, Tribune Publishing, was sold this year to New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital.