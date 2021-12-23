Chief Election Commissioner praised the electoral reforms of the Modi government said the whole process will be cleaned

Said: “This is a very useful Bill. If we have many persons in two or three places in our electoral roll, it will help us to eliminate double voters. In some places there are also double names of the same person in the same constituency. So by doing this the voter list will be very clean.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Wednesday said the Election Act (Amendment Bill), 2021, passed in the Rajya Sabha two days ago, will help in making the electoral rolls “very clean” as it will eliminate duplication of names in the electoral rolls. The Rajya Sabha had passed the bill on Tuesday amid a walkout by the opposition.

The Bill, he said, enables “linking of voter list data with the Aadhaar ecosystem”. Addressing the media in Panaji, Chandra said: “This is a very useful bill… the reason for this special linkage (with Aadhaar) is that in our electoral rolls… (many) persons are at two or three places, So this will help us to eliminate dual voters. In some places there are also double names of the same person in the same constituency. So by doing this the voter list will be very clean.

Stating that no name will be removed “without complete verification”, he said, “You will be given options. Suppose you are a voter at two places and we come to know that, the natural process is that I should ask you whether you want to become a voter in Panaji or any other place. So, there are security measures. This will ensure a very clean vote.”

In Parliament, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had said linking of Aadhaar with voter ID was “voluntary”, and the government held “several meetings” with the Election Commission before the bill was introduced.

Chandra also said that in the upcoming elections, political parties will have to state the reasons for fielding a candidate with criminal background, “so that the public is well aware of the past history of the candidates.” He said that records of criminal history of a candidate will have to be published in newspapers and TV at least thrice and the parties will have to publish them on their websites also.

He said, “They have to give reasons for choosing a person with criminal background, and why they could not find a clean candidate and what was so special about this person that they have chosen to have complete information about the candidate. Ultimately it will be the electorate who chooses.”