Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton announces confirmed case in a returned traveller from the UK

2 days ago
Health authorities in Victoria have confirmed a case of monkeypox in a returned traveller from Britain.

NSW Health authorities earlier mentioned that they had detected a possible case in a man in his 40s who had returned from Europe.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and Alfred Health infectious illnesses doctor Professor Allen Cheng are holding a press convention at 2pm to announce extra particulars.

