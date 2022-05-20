Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton announces confirmed case in a returned traveller from the UK
Health authorities in Victoria have confirmed a case of monkeypox in a returned traveller from Britain.
NSW Health authorities earlier mentioned that they had detected a possible case in a man in his 40s who had returned from Europe.
Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and Alfred Health infectious illnesses doctor Professor Allen Cheng are holding a press convention at 2pm to announce extra particulars.
