Chief Minister, Age, Wife, Career by Filmyzilla Website

Chief Minister, Age, Wife, Career



N Biren Singh Biography

Who is N Biren Singh?

N Biren Singh is an Indian politician, former footballer and journalist who was born on 1 January 1961 in Imphal, Manipur, India. N Biren Singh is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Manipur. N. Biren Singh was awarded the Champions of Change in 2018 for his exceptional work for the nation. The award was presented by the Vice President of India, Shri Venkaiah Naidu at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

N Biren Singh, turning to politics in 2002, joined the Democratic Revolutionary People’s Party and won the assembly elections from Hingang. N Biren Singh joined the party in 2003 and retained the seat, contesting with an Indian National Congress ticket in 2007. While serving as the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, he left the party in 2016 before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 2017, N Biren Singh again retained his seat from Hingang and was named Chief Minister after his party obtained a coalition and formed the government. And in 2022, N Biren Singh has been made the Chief Minister again.

N Biren Singh Biography In English

Name N Biren Singh Nick Name N Biren Singh Full Name Nongthombam Biren Singh Date of Birth 1 January 1961 Marital status Married Birth Place Imphal, Manipur, India Age 61 Years ( As-2022) Nationality Indian Profession Politician Gender male Education Manipur University College Yet to be update Party Bharatiya Janata Party Branch/service Border Security Force Office Chief Minister of Manipur until 15 Mar 2022 Other political affiliations National Democratic Alliance (2017–present)

N Biren Singh Family

Spouse(s) Hiyainu Devi children 3 Father N. Khunjao Singh Mother Yet to be update Brother Yet to be update Sister Yet to be update Siblings Yet to be update

N Biren Singh Physical Status

Height Yet to be update Weight Yet to be update Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Black Shoe size 8

N Biren Singh Net Worth

Net Worth Yet to be update Sellery 2021 Yet to be update Verification Status of Wealth Not Verified

N Biren Singh Social Media

N Biren Singh Facebook Click N Biren Singh Twitter Click N Biren Singh Instagram Click N Biren Singh Linkedin Click

N Biren Singh Favorites Things

Favorite Actor Update Soon Favorite Actress Update Soon Favorite Color Update Soon Favorite Place Update Soon Favorite Movie Update soon Hobbies Update soon

N Biren Singh Photos

N Biren Singh Personal life

How old is N Biren Singh?

61 Years (As-2022)

Who is N Biren Singh?

N Biren Singh is an Indian politician, former footballer and journalist who was born on 1 January 1961 in Imphal, Manipur, India.

Who is N Biren Singh’s Father?

N. Khunjao Singh

Who is N Biren Singh’s Mother?

Yet to be update

What is the net worth of N Biren Singh?

Yet to be update

How many brothers does N Biren Singh?

Yet to be update

Is N Biren Singh married?

Married

How many Sisters does N Biren Singh have?

Yet to be update

Who is the Wife of N Biren Singh?

Hiyainu Devi