Chief Minister Amarinder Singh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that the situation in Afghanistan is not a good sign for India

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called for extra vigilance at all borders of the country. On Sunday, he said the Taliban’s occupation of Afghanistan was not a good sign for India.The senior Congress leader tweeted. It said handing over Afghanistan to the Taliban was not a good sign for our country. This will strengthen Sino-Pakistani relations against India (China has already enlisted the help of militias against the Uighurs). The signs are not good at all, we should be more careful with our limits now.

Jaishankar’s four-day US tour begins on Monday in the wake of Taliban occupation of Afghanistan

Left the dense country

India is evacuating hundreds of its officers and civilians from the Afghan capital, Kabul, during the Taliban’s incursion. Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also left the country on Sunday. According to Afghanistan’s Tulu News, Ghani and his entourage fled the country after the Taliban entered Kabul.