Chief Minister will reopen temples in Maharashtra from October 7

Amid long-standing demand, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced the opening of all religious places in the state from October 7. The move comes amid signs that the second wave of the Corona epidemic is coming to an end. Announcing this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the people not to delay security and adhere to the Kovid-1 protocol against the backdrop of a possible third wave of epidemics.Uddhav Thackeray said, ‘All religious places in the state will start from October 7. The Maharashtra government is preparing for the third wave, but as a precaution, the state government is slowing down in various works. The Chief Minister said that the cases of infection are decreasing in the state but the threat of Corona virus remains.

‘People should not go out without wearing masks’

Chief Minister Thackeray said, “Even though the daily cases of Covid-1 of are decreasing, everyone should be careful and follow the Covid-1 protocol.” Thackeray said, ‘Religious places will be opened, people should wear masks and use hand sanitizers. The management of the temples will be responsible for ensuring such measures.