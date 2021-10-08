Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: If the killers of farmers are not arrested in 7 days, Chandrasekhar Azad’s warning will be to surround the residence in the evening

In Lakhimpur-Kheri, UP, the issue of harassment of farmers by vehicles is gaining momentum day by day. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 45-45 lakh and government jobs to the relatives of the deceased. At the same time, the opposition is trying its best to surround the UP government.On Friday, Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrasekhar Azad said that if the perpetrators of the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence were not arrested within seven days, he and his supporters would besiege Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence. He also said that the Prime Minister should talk to the farmers and visit Lakhimpur-Kheri and meet the families of the victims.

‘CM should resign’

Azad said the prime minister tweets on every issue, but so far he has not reacted to the killing of farmers. The criminals are roaming free. If he is not arrested within seven days, we will besiege the Prime Minister’s residence. He accused the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh of being deplorable and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The accident happened on Sunday

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Tikunia area in Lakhimpur-Kheri district on Sunday. A number of people, including Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish, have been booked in the case.