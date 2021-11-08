Chief of Bhim Army said, CM Yogi will fight elections against him who fought from anywhere

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has announced to contest the next assembly elections against CM Yogi on Monday. He said that his party is preparing to fight the elections firmly on all the seats.

The Bhim Army chief said that his party would contest every seat. Talking to NDTV, on the question of contesting elections, he said that these decisions are of the party’s board. The committee that is there will decide. He said- “If you ask from my heart, I will tell, because there is democracy, I have the right to express my views in my party. If the party gives me a chance, I will contest elections where Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will contest. I will contest against him”.

He further said that he will contest the election against CM Yogi because he has given a lot of trouble to the people of Uttar Pradesh in the last four and a half years. Chandrashekhar said- I will contest elections against such an independent Chief Minister, I will not allow him to enter the house, it is my belief.

Even during the last Lok Sabha elections, Chandrashekhar had announced to contest against PM Modi as well, but he could not contest the election. On this matter, he said – last time we did not have a party, then sister ji had said that if Chandrashekhar fights against Modi, PM will win the election, then I did not fight, but this time if the party gives a chance, I will contest. Yogi ji decide any seat, it is not that I will contest from a safe seat, I will fight from where Yogi Adityanath will contest.

He said that it is not necessary for me to go to the house, it is important to stop Yogi. Chandrashekhar further said that the preparations for his party are going on in all the seats. The party will strongly contest every seat.

Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested in June 2017 after the Uttar Pradesh government invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against him for allegedly inciting violence in Saharanpur in the wake of atrocities against Scheduled Castes. He was released after more than a year in September 2018.