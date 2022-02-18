Sports

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes brushes off report on family: ‘Making stuff up’

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes brushes off report on family: 'Making stuff up'
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes brushes off report on family: ‘Making stuff up’

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes brushes off report on family: ‘Making stuff up’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahoms has responded to a report that he had to sit down with fiance Brittany Matthews and brother Jackson in order not to participate in any 2022 games.

Former NFL player-analyst Rich Ornberger relayed the message from a source on TV and radio. Ohornberger tweeted that Mahoms believes Matthews and Jackson have become a “distraction” in the season.

Patrick Mahoms of the Kansas City Chiefs greets fianc Brittany Matthews before a game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore on September 19, 2021.

Patrick Mahoms of the Kansas City Chiefs greets fianc Brittany Matthews before a game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore on September 19, 2021.
(Rob Car / Getty Images)

Matthews caused a stir when he sprayed champagne on fans after the Chiefs won a play-off game at Arrowhead Stadium, and Jackson was criticized for his tick-tock dance, an apparent explosion at a local bar and watering down Baltimore Ravens fans. A chiefs’ loss.

The chief star responded to the report on Twitter.

“You’re just making things up these days,” he wrote, as well as retweeting a fanwel tweet.

Ohrnberger later admitted that the information he received was from a source who “pretended to be someone I believe.”

“I can’t prove the information I tweeted earlier today about Patrick Mahomes and his family. The source I got this information from was pretending to be someone I believe,” Ohrnberger wrote.

“I’ll delete this tweet later today with the original thread. Please pass it.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahoms celebrates with fans as he leaves the field after the NFL Division-Round play-off game against Buffalo Bills in Kansas City on January 23, 2022, Mo. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahoms celebrates with fans as he leaves the field after the NFL Division-Round play-off game against Buffalo Bills in Kansas City on January 23, 2022, Mo. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime
(AP Photo / Colin E. Braille)

Giants’ Daniel Jones admits he ‘didn’t play well enough’

Mahoms has defended Matthews and his brother several times in the past few years – most recently after the couple went to a Texas Tech men’s basketball game on Thursday. TMZ Sports noted that Matthews was talking to Red Rider fans in his courtside seat.

“People are weird … I love you baby,” he wrote.

Mahoms was asked about the Jackson water bottle incident in the 2021 season.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) watches a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets on March 10, 2019 at the American Airlines Center with brother Jackson Mahoms.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) watches a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets on March 10, 2019 at the American Airlines Center with brother Jackson Mahoms.
(Jerome Miron-USA Today Sports)

“Of course, this is something we don’t necessarily want to do,” he told KSHB-TV. “It simply came to our notice then [Patrick’s fiance Brittany Matthews] Which you can’t see in the clip. It’s better to try not to respond to that. He takes a lot and he is usually very good at it and he will learn from it and try to stay away from those people as much as possible. “

