Chiefs saw defense as big need and are addressing it big time



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The old scouting proverb is often repeated by general managers that you can’t go wrong when drafting the best players available when drafting for the needy is a dangerous method.

Kansas City chiefs don’t care about old scouting legends. They throw old scouting proverbs in the trash can and win.

Not only in the draft, but also in 2022, after meeting their defense needs in a big way throughout this off-season.

Considerations:

The draft had a total of 10 elections of chiefs.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

They have spent seven in defense, including three of the four that came in the first two rounds. And after that defensive binge was completed, Chiffra traded for Houston Texan cornerback Lonnie Johnson, a second-round pick in the 2019 draft who started 19 games out of 44 in three seasons with the Texans.

Oh, and Chiffra also placed the rarely used Uncontrolled Free Agent tender on the defensive end of Melvin Ingram to give him a chance to re-sign.

General Manager Brett Witch said on Tuesday, “I feel very good about the work we have done in the offseason.” “We had a lot to achieve. I feel good about our approach. I feel good about the plan we had. It was complicated, especially when the receiver market went crazy.

“It’s not just the talent that we’ve added, I like the quantity. I think we’ve added a lot of good talent.”

Some of those talents – receivers Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantiling in free agency and in the second round of the Sky Moore Draft – apparently to strengthen the offense and arm quarterback Patrick Mahoms.

But in the first round of the draft, Chiffra chose cornerback Trent McDuffy and defensive end George Carlaftis. The NFL people believe that McDuffy will immediately start for Casey when Carlaftis will be at least a rotating contributor and perhaps once more he will be permanent.

In the third round, Chiffra Cincinnati took on Brian Cook, which may or may not be a bit, but is expected to start in the end. And Wich Wisconsin picked linebacker Leo Chanel along with another second-rounder, this time adding an off-the-ball linebacker who may also have some pass rush ability.

Lots of defense for a team that usually gets attention by scoring points.

“I think it was always up front,” Vech said of the idea of ​​diving to the deep end of the defensive talent pool.

The chiefs, however, do not seek any apology for resolving the needs because they have done so for some time. After seeing the offensive line collapse at Super Bowl rate in Tampa Bay in February 2021, Chiffra renewed virtually the entire line in the last offseason.

So after the defense was illuminated by Josh Allen and Joe Barrow in the playoffs last year, it’s time to upgrade that unit.

“I don’t know if it’s as dramatic as a mentality that we’ve experienced in Super Bowl,” Witch says. “It was just like the perfect storm of guys who played a lot of football for us, especially the tackle position, which got hurt. One retired and we got really old, really fast, and it was a situation where when you call it the best player in the league and Combines with a franchise quarterback, it’s like, ‘Let’s go, let’s go.’

“That, I mean, you have to keep a balance on both sides of football and we wanted to upgrade the youth, the talent and the depth to the defensive side.”

Vich acknowledges that Chiffra may not immediately pay dividends for what it has done on defense.

“I remember going back to 2019, we took those steps and ended up winning the Super Bowl, we started slowly in defense,” he said. “There’s going to be a transitional period with these guys here – you’re talking about a Rookie Corner, a Rookie Linebacker, a Rookie Defensive End, a safety we’ve brought from Houston.

“It’s a very moving part here.”

But in the end the chiefs hope the parts will come together. And that’s when they hope to deliver their plans in a planned way.

“… I think we have boys and I think we have the wiring to be really good,” Vich said. “It remains to be seen what the game will be like. I think given our coaching staff, given our coaching staff, we have 15 (Patrick Mahoms), I feel optimistic.”