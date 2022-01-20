Chiefs’ Willie Gay Jr arrested after allegedly breaking vacuum during argument, police say



Kansas Metropolis Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor prison injury to property cost, police mentioned.

Gay allegedly broke a vacuum and different gadgets during an argument within the Kansas Metropolis suburb of Overland Park, Kansas. The 23-year-old NFL participant’s arrest comes just a few days earlier than the crew’s divisional-round sport towards the Buffalo Payments on Sunday.

No medicine, alcohol or weapons had been concerned, and nobody was injured within the incident.

Maxx Lepsettler and Ryan Rubin, Gay’s brokers, mentioned in a press release that Gay was visiting his son when he bought into an argument with the kid’s mom, who known as the police. Gay was later launched from the Johnson County Detention Middle on $1,000 bond. He pleaded not responsible to the cost.

Gay’s brokers predicted that the linebacker would doubtless pay a high quality and exchange the vacuum cleaner and “all ought to be resolved at present with no additional points.”

Gay was not at observe on Thursday. Kansas Metropolis’s assistant coaches deferred to Andy Reid when it got here to questions on Gay’s standing for the playoff sport. Reid didn’t converse to the media Thursday.

“I’ll depart that as much as Andy [Reid]. I’m certain he’ll deal with it, but when this occurred within the sport and it was an damage, at present we simply function that manner. We’ll see what occurs,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo mentioned.

Gay has 48 tackles and two interceptions in 12 video games for the Chiefs this season. Earlier within the yr, he spoke about a number of the psychological well being points he’d been coping with.

After a tweet in October about his psychological well being being “F’d up,” he would clarify to reporters on the time he was “going by some issues” however wished to be an instance for different NFL gamers about being open and trustworthy about them.

“We’re taught rising as much as simply maintain it in and go on about your day, and hold distractions away,” Gay mentioned on the time. “However I bought to the purpose the place I used to be like, ‘I can’t shake this,’ and I needed to inform my coaches, the folks that I work with.”

Spagnuolo was requested whether or not Gay’s psychological well being points had been a problem since Gay tweeted about it.

“I wasn’t conscious of what you’re speaking about there, however all I can say about Willie is I like working with him. He’s been terrific. Man, I believe you guys know he had a child, and I speak to him about that quite a bit. Hopefully issues will work out for the perfect for everyone,” he mentioned.

Gay is in his second season with the Chiefs.

The Related Press contributed to this report.