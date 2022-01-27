World

Child Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Child Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Child Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock

Child Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A child has been rushed to the hospital after being struck in Brooklyn.

Police say it happened at around 7:30 a.m. at Avenue J and Coney Island Avenue.

The child was rushed to Maimonides Hospital. There was no immediate word on the child’s condition.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

#Child #Hospitalized #Struck #Vehicle #Brooklyn #CBS #York

READ Also  A New Surge at a Santa Monica I.C.U.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment