Child Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock

Child Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle In Brooklyn
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A child has been rushed to the hospital after being struck in Brooklyn.
Police say it happened at around 7:30 a.m. at Avenue J and Coney Island Avenue.
The child was rushed to Maimonides Hospital. There was no immediate word on the child’s condition.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.
