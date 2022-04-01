Child Sex Abuser Charged in the Bronx – Gadget Clock

World

The New York City Police Department is asking the public to come forward if they have any information about a man who was arrested for preying on multiple children at a Soundview school over the course of three years.

Police say that between November 2019 and July 2021, 30-year-old Gerardo Gutierrez sexually assaulted at least three girls under 12 years old during an after-school tennis program run by the New York Junior Tennis League and hosted at P.S. 100X.

Gutierrez, a resident of the Bronx, was arrested February 15 on multiple charges. He pleaded not guilty, and according to court records, was held on $150,000 bail. He was not a Department of Education employee.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

