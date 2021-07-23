Child Tax Credit Payments Have Begun. Should You Opt Out?



“The credit advance reduces the total amount of taxes paid,” said Rob Seltzer, an accountant in Los Angeles. “So there could be a problem with an estimated tax penalty,” depending on the taxpayer’s income this year compared to last year. It may be a good idea to do a tax projection with a professional to see if it makes sense to opt out.

If you left the country

You must live in the United States for more than half of 2021 to be eligible for advance payments, but expatriate taxpayers can still claim the extended credit upon their return, according to the IRS (the repayable portion of the credit, however, will be reduced to previous limit of $ 1,400.) Members stationed overseas are still eligible for advance payments.

If you’re counting on a big refund

Some households are just used to getting a large refund when they deposit, using it as a forced savings plan. If you are dependent on a large repayment, you can opt out of all future payments and receive the full credit value when you file your return next year.

“Opting out or making changes to the payment depends on your personal preferences as to when and how you want to receive the money,” said Andy Phillips, director of the Tax Institute at H&R Block. “If you prefer smaller monthly payments, you don’t have to make any changes. “

If you still don’t know what to do

Sheila Taylor-Clark, Certified Public Accountant and Secretary of the National Society of Black CPAs, gives practical advice for clients who don’t necessarily want to opt out but may not know where they are at: “Put this money in an interest. -account, so if you owe money, you can just send it back next April, ”she said.

How to make changes and opt out

To opt out of receiving payments, taxpayers must visit the Child Tax Credit Update Portal. If you don’t have an account yet, you’ll need to create one. And if you are married and file a joint return, both spouses will have to create accounts and opt out; spouses who do not retire will continue to receive half of the monthly deposit.

In addition to stopping checks, the portal can be used to check the status of your payments; change the bank account that receives them; or to switch your payments to direct deposit from paper checks.