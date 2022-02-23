World

Childless New Yorkers much more likely to want to keep school mask mandate in place than parents: poll

According to a Siena College survey published this week, childless New Yorkers are more likely than New York parents to think the school mask order should be upheld.

The indoor mask mandate for bars, restaurants and other venues was dropped earlier this month, but Governor Kathy Huchul said she would wait until March to decide whether to withdraw the order for schoolgirls.

Kindergarteners wear masks while listening to their teacher during the COVID-19 epidemic at Washington Elementary School on January 12, 2022.

(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)

Less than half, 46% of parents with children in their families say the governor should wait until early March before lifting the school mask mandate, with 13% saying it should be lifted after the children return from mid-winter break this week, and 40% It should have ended already.

Nearly two-thirds, 64% of childless New Yorkers say the governor should wait until next month to decide whether to lift the school mask mandate, with 8% saying it should be lifted later this week and only 25% say it has already been lifted. Should have

New Jersey will drop the school mask mandate for students and staff

Several states, including the Democratic governor, have lifted their mask mandates for adults and schools in recent weeks, but New York, California and Illinois have announced plans to remove their school mask mandates for business.

A child wears a mask on his first day of school in New York City amid the coronavirus epidemic in Brooklyn, New York, USA on September 13, 2021.

(Reuters / Brendon McDermide / File photo)

Govt. Hochul said on February 15 that he would look into vaccination rates, infection rates and other metrics in early March when evaluating whether the mask mandate would be lifted, but said there was no “magic number” to drive the decision.

A judge in Illinois struck a preliminary injunction earlier this month striking Governor Pritzker’s school mask mandate, but the governor said he would ask the state Supreme Court to review the ruling.

Masked students are waiting to be taken to their classrooms.

(AP Photo / Dennis Poray, file)

Governor Gavin Newsom did not lift the California school mask mandate, but some school districts in the state have rejected it and voted to make the mask optional.

Several other states have left it to districts and counties to set their own policies, while some states, such as Florida and Texas, have banned districts from making the mask completely mandatory.

