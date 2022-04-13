Children among dozens of victims in New York subway shooting



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Several children were among dozens injured during a major shooting at a Brooklyn subway station when a suspect fired at least 33 shots at a train and used smoke grenades, authorities said.

The teen victim, including a 12-year-old boy, was taken to Maimonides Hospital in various circumstances after injuring 29 people in Tuesday’s violent attack, WABC reported.

Officials said the children were attacked on their way to school.

Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Authorities have named a person interested in the attack

A 12-year-old victim suffered only minor injuries and was rushed to hospital, according to reports.

A 16-year-old victim suffered a hand injury in the attack and had an operation, officials said. It will take time for the teenager to recover, his surgeons said.

Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Interested People Identified

“It was a catastrophic injury to the thumb and it destroyed a lot of bones, joints, tendons, nerves but we were able to rescue the thumb and it is alive and will need some more surgery,” said hand surgeon Jack Chowke. , WABC reported.

Two more people, aged 13 and 15, who suffered minor injuries, have already been released from the hospital, the report said.

Net ‘destroyer’ responds to Brooklyn subway shooting that left dozens injured

An 18-year-old victim was also shot in the leg, officials said.

“We were ready to take care of 10, 20, 30 patients if we needed to. Fortunately, we had only five – three were in very good condition and could be discharged,” said Dr. John, chairman of the department’s Mimonides Medical Center. Dr.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect and have identified a person interested in the investigation.