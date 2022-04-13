World

Children among dozens of victims in New York subway shooting

7 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Children among dozens of victims in New York subway shooting
Written by admin
Children among dozens of victims in New York subway shooting

Children among dozens of victims in New York subway shooting

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Several children were among dozens injured during a major shooting at a Brooklyn subway station when a suspect fired at least 33 shots at a train and used smoke grenades, authorities said.

The teen victim, including a 12-year-old boy, was taken to Maimonides Hospital in various circumstances after injuring 29 people in Tuesday’s violent attack, WABC reported.

Officials said the children were attacked on their way to school.

Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Authorities have named a person interested in the attack

A 12-year-old victim suffered only minor injuries and was rushed to hospital, according to reports.

In this image from a social media video, passengers are getting out of a subway car at a station in Brooklyn Borough, New York, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

In this image from a social media video, passengers are getting out of a subway car at a station in Brooklyn Borough, New York, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
(Go to B. Wilde via AP)

A 16-year-old victim suffered a hand injury in the attack and had an operation, officials said. It will take time for the teenager to recover, his surgeons said.

Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Interested People Identified

In this photo provided by Will B. Wild, a man helps a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

In this photo provided by Will B. Wild, a man helps a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
(Will Be Wild as AP)

“It was a catastrophic injury to the thumb and it destroyed a lot of bones, joints, tendons, nerves but we were able to rescue the thumb and it is alive and will need some more surgery,” said hand surgeon Jack Chowke. , WABC reported.

Two more people, aged 13 and 15, who suffered minor injuries, have already been released from the hospital, the report said.

READ Also  Brooklyn subway shooting heightens fears amongst riders about transit safety

Net ‘destroyer’ responds to Brooklyn subway shooting that left dozens injured

An 18-year-old victim was also shot in the leg, officials said.

Employees of the New York City Police Department gather at the entrance to a subway stop in Brooklyn Borough, New York, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Employees of the New York City Police Department gather at the entrance to a subway stop in Brooklyn Borough, New York, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
(AP Photo / John Minchillo)

“We were ready to take care of 10, 20, 30 patients if we needed to. Fortunately, we had only five – three were in very good condition and could be discharged,” said Dr. John, chairman of the department’s Mimonides Medical Center. Dr.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect and have identified a person interested in the investigation.

#Children #among #dozens #victims #York #subway #shooting

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment