Children among those rescued from building fire in the Bronx
NEW YORK — Crews are on the scene of a fire that spread to several commercial buildings in the Bronx.
It started around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Throggs Neck section.
Citizen video shows a building engulfed in flames on East Tremont Avenue. You can also see many people trying to escape from the second floor.
Children, babies and even a dog were passed down to good Samaritans on the ground.
There’s no word on any injuries at this time.
We have a crew on the way and will bring you more information as we get it.
