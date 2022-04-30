World

Children among those rescued from building fire in the Bronx

NEW YORK — Crews are on the scene of a fire that spread to several commercial buildings in the Bronx.

It started around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Throggs Neck section.

Citizen video shows a building engulfed in flames on East Tremont Avenue. You can also see many people trying to escape from the second floor.

Children, babies and even a dog were passed down to good Samaritans on the ground.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

We have a crew on the way and will bring you more information as we get it.

