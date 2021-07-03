Children Are Making Fake Corona Positive Reports With Lemon And Apple

London . Children in India are waiting for schools to open. At the same time, teenagers in Britain are resorting to the corona epidemic to avoid going to school. He is using juice and vinegar to get fake corona positive report in lateral flow test. Videos related to receiving fake reports are being shared extensively on social media platforms like Tik Tok.

According to the report of iNews UK, videos are being uploaded on Tik-Tok with the hashtag FakeCovidTest. These videos have been viewed more than 65 lakh times. Children are mostly getting reports made during antigen testing using lemon juice, apple sauce, coca cola, vinegar, hand sanitizer.

Soda drink, resort to sour substances-

According to Britain’s fact-checking organization Full Fact, a rapid antigen test from soda drinks and sour substances can show positive results. The Tik-Tok representative says that we remove the promotional content from the platform. Schools were closed in March last year due to Corona in Britain. When the infection decreased, about 35 percent schools were opened in June and one million children started going to school.

Classroom best place for knowledge-

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, says the work will involve a small group of students. For students who are interested in chemical reactions, it is suggested that a chemistry class is the best place to increase knowledge.