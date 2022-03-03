World

Children of Pakistan were entering Ukraine in a fake manner carrying India's flag, PAK left to die, claims Giriraj Singh

Children of Pakistan were entering Ukraine in a fake manner carrying India’s flag, PAK left to die, claims Giriraj Singh
In the midst of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Russian offensive, everyone is anxious to save lives. The Government of India has made many arrangements for the safe evacuation of the students of our country from there. Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh told that the children of Pakistan trapped in Ukraine are also roaming around with the flag of India to save their lives. He says that Pakistan has left him to die. That is, they too have faith in India itself. He asked Bhanupriya, a student of Begusarai’s Behat in Ukraine, not to be disturbed by talking to him on video call on WhatsApp. Assured that they will be brought back to the country soon. Also sought information about other students of Begusarai trapped there. Giriraj Singh is an MP from Begusarai.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said that “Modi hai to mumkin hai. For this I thank on behalf of the people of Bihar, on behalf of the people of India, on behalf of the parents of those children who were worried day and night. Today the train has left for Hungary. This is the fourth batch. Now it seems that this will be the last rescue, and the Prime Minister of India, the External Affairs Minister of India, is all over the world to save the people of India.

He disclosed in front of the media that “the children of Pakistan had entered in a fake manner carrying the flag of India i.e. Pakistan left to die. And he also had faith in the flag of India, but the Prime Minister of India did the work of bringing out every one of his children. That’s the biggest thing.”

Said in 2008 when there was war in Syria, there was terror. Even then Modi did the work of rescuing the Indians from there. And brought all the Indians safely to their country. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar briefed President Ram Nath Kovind about the operation to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday suggested all Indians, including students, to leave Kyiv immediately today by train or any other means available. The embassy tweeted, “Advisory to Indians in Kyiv…All Indians including students are advised to leave Kyiv immediately today. Available train or by any other available means.” India is transporting its citizens stranded there to its (Ukraine) border posts with Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia due to the closure of the airspace of the war-torn country after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Taking it out from there.

