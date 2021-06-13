Children recreate Money Heist teaser, The Professor calls it ‘amazing’

Children recreate Money Heist teaser, The Professor calls it ‘superb’



Ever since Money Heist dropped their teaser confirming dates of their fifth season, followers across the globe have been in a frenzy. From video reactions to fan theories, social media platforms have been abuzz. Now, a parody video of the teaser, created by a gaggle of kids from Kenya is profitable the web.

Children of Huruma City YouTube channel, identified for creating superb spoof movies, reacting shot-by-shot recreating props utilizing on a regular basis objects, have additionally joined the bandwagon. Utilizing picket weapons and donning comparable trying pink tracksuits together with black gum boots — the gifted youngsters has taken social media by storm.

And it’s not simply the creativity with the props that received everybody speaking on-line. The youngsters’s appearing, be it nailing Lisbon’s tear or The Professor being helpless and tied to the chair — have floored all, together with present’s star.

Watch the video right here:

The outstanding video, juxtaposed in opposition to the unique sequence’ scenes, not simply impressed netizens but additionally actor from the hit Netflix present. Alvaro Morte, who performs the lead function of The Professor, was amazed by the artistic rendition and shared it on his Instagram story.

The authentic teaser for the date announcement crossed over 10 million views on Instagram alone, together with one other 4 million on Netflix’s YouTube channel in every week.

Netflix introduced in Could that Money Heist Season 5 will probably be launched in two instalments of 5 episodes every. Whereas Quantity 1 will debut on September 3, Quantity 2 will arrive on December 3.