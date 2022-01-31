Children suffering from mental disorder entitled to family pension informs Union Minister Jitendra Singh

In fact, recently some cases had come before the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare. In these, banks were not giving family pension to such dependent children.

Now a mentally ill child of a late government employee is also entitled to get family pension. This information was given by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Along with this, he said that some such cases have come to the notice of the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare in which banks are not giving family pension to mentally ill dependent children. They are asking them to bring the guardian letter from the courts for this.

The Minister of State for Personnel Affairs on Sunday (January 30, 2022) further said that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving to make life easier for the common man. In such a situation, asking for a guardian letter for pension from a dependent child facing mental disability nullifies the entire exercise of the nominee.

Singh said, “This demand of banks also violates the Central Civil Services Pension Rules brought in the year 2021. Suggestions have been given to the Chairman and Managing Directors of all pension disbursing banks to issue necessary instructions in this regard. He said that statutory provision of rules and guardianship certificate should not be insisted upon.

Singh also said – In the same spirit, the provision of nomination for family pension should be given to a child suffering from mental disability to obtain a guardianship certificate from the court or to claim family pension after the death of his parents. is to be avoided.

The minister further added, “Therefore insisting on parental certificate on the part of a bank in such cases defeats the very purpose of such nomination and the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 [Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 2021] also violates the statutory provisions of the

He further informed that the Pension Department has taken several important reforms including relaxation in the provision of family pension for divorced daughters, introduction of face recognition technology through mobile app for ease of submission of life certificates by elderly pensioners.