Chileans Will Vote For President on Sunday
SANTIAGO, Chile – The outgoing president of Chile avoided impeachment this month. One month ago, the army was deployed south to counter the growing violent uprising of local militants. And since July, delegates in the capital have been drafting a new constitution, with massive protests in 2019 over inequality and rising living standards.
Coronavirus (epidemic) This troubling period, which is all over the country (or across the continent), prepared for the first round of the extraordinarily polarized presidential election on Sunday. The Central Alliance, which has been trading power in recent decades, is the underdog in a race led by more radical candidates that gives Chileans a clearly antithetical vision for the future.
Chile’s election is one of several in Latin America in which the ruling and ruling parties are defensive, partly plagued by upheaval and economic woes. Next year’s presidential race is in full swing in Brazil and Colombia, where the virus has killed millions and crippled large parts of their economies.
“Covid exposed inequality, which increased inequality and made it easier to politicize that inequality that we expect will be harder for incumbents,” said Jennifer Preble, a professor of political science at Richmond University in Latin America. “It simply came to our notice then.
Leading candidates seeking to replace President Sebastian Pinera – who is not eligible for re-election – are Gabriel Boric, a left-wing legislator who has pledged to expand the security network, and Jose Antonio Cast, a far-right former congressman who has strongly opposed the proposal. . Weak states in which the security forces are given wide powers to prevent violence and disorder.
Recent opinion polls in Chile – which have turned out to be unreliable in recent elections – suggest Mr Cast is leading in the final round. But the polls also show that, as expected, if no candidate wins the first round, Mr Boric will win the runoff in December.
Mr. Cast – who won 8 percent of the vote when he ran for president in 2017 – and Mr. Borik surprised political observers by reaching the top of the presidential race because more moderate politicians did not get much attention.
Since the return of democracy in the 1990s, both have touched on the dissatisfaction with the established parties that have dominated Chilean politics.
Griselle Riquelme, a 39-year-old seamstress from the capital, Santiago, who runs a small family business, said she was so frustrated with politics that she could spoil her ballot in protest.
“All the candidates come with the same message, that they are going to help people, they are going to solve problems, they are going to improve the economy, they are going to get jobs and they are going to improve the quality of life,” she said. . “But then all promises are forgotten, faces change but everything stays the same.”
Dissatisfaction with the status quo erupted unexpectedly in October 2019, when a month-long wave of protests erupted over the rise in Santiago subway fares. The vandalism, including the burning of subway stations and other government buildings, prompted security forces to retaliate by firing rubber bullets at protesters and blinding hundreds.
After failing to maintain peace on the streets for several weeks, billionaire Shri. Pinera agreed to support the initiative to hold a constitutional convention in late December 2019.
The process began in May with the election of representatives of a wide section of the historically neglected Chilean community. The body that drafted the new constitution has gender equality and is headed by Alyssa Loncon, a Mapu tribal scholar.
Pia Mundaka, executive director of the Espacio Público research group in Chile, argued that the agreement to draft a new constitution was a major achievement, given how volatile and violent Chile’s roads became in 2019 and how much Latin American people lost faith in democracy. Who studies the political system.
“Looking at our history in Latin America with its democratic and undemocratic moments, the political crisis that Chile faced in late 2019 is as serious as the political and institutional crisis that has come out,” she said.
Delegates to the Constituent Assembly are discussing a wide range of economic and social rights, which could support issues such as the pension system, reproductive rights and indigenous claims to their ancestral lands.
Mr Boric, 35, is a staunch supporter of the new constitution, a nexus-avoidance and Chilean’s youngest leader, who he sees as a vehicle for a rigorous restructuring of the Chilean market-friendly economy and political system.
“If Chile adheres to neoliberalism, it will be its grave,” says its propaganda platform.
Mr Boric, of Punta Arenas, a southern town, has proposed a wholesale overhaul of the social security system, reducing the working week from 44 to 40 hours and waiving student loans. The significant increase in public spending will be offset by new taxes on the super-rich and a more effective system to fight corruption, its campaign forum said.
He advocates legalizing abortion – which is illegal in Chile with a handful of exceptions – and same-sex marriage.
Mr Cast, 55, a lawyer who served in Congress from 2002 to 2018, strongly opposes same-sex marriage and legal abortion. They have proposed tough strategies to restore security in the country, underlined by a proposal to build a trench on Bolivia’s border, which is a gateway for undocumented migrants.
He says the size of the Chilean bureaucracy should be reduced, calling for the unification of 24 ministries into 12, but favors a significant expansion of the prison system. His strong-armed approach will extend to an armed uprising by Mapu’s indigenous groups in the Arakania region, where some people try to restore ancestral lands controlled by timber companies by seizing land and burning trucks, houses and churches.
Mr. Pinera, who last month declared a state of emergency in Aracunia, where he had deployed troops, is completing his second, continuous term. This month, MPs came close to impeaching him One transaction in 2010 involved a mining company that was partly owned by his family.
Nearly 79 per cent of voters quit, citing their dissatisfaction with their performance and many with a vague view of how the political class has challenged the challenges of the past few years.
“Governing has never been easier and we have faced particularly difficult situations,” he said in a speech on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, at this time, I feel that in the world of politics we have a lack of greatness, unity, cooperation, dialogue and agreement to face the great challenges.”
Vivian Asun, a 21-year-old law student in Santiago, said she did not believe Mr Pinera’s successor would be more effective. She could not vote on Sunday because she is far from the registered city. But that’s the way it is, she said.
“I have no idea who I will vote for,” she said. “I’m not indifferent to who will win, but there is no candidate who can meet the needs we face as a nation.”
Pascal Bonefoy Reported from Santiago, Chile, and here Ernesto Londono From Florianopolis, Brazil.
