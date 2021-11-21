Chileans Will Vote For President on Sunday

SANTIAGO, Chile – The outgoing president of Chile avoided impeachment this month. One month ago, the army was deployed south to counter the growing violent uprising of local militants. And since July, delegates in the capital have been drafting a new constitution, with massive protests in 2019 over inequality and rising living standards.

Coronavirus (epidemic) This troubling period, which is all over the country (or across the continent), prepared for the first round of the extraordinarily polarized presidential election on Sunday. The Central Alliance, which has been trading power in recent decades, is the underdog in a race led by more radical candidates that gives Chileans a clearly antithetical vision for the future.

Chile’s election is one of several in Latin America in which the ruling and ruling parties are defensive, partly plagued by upheaval and economic woes. Next year’s presidential race is in full swing in Brazil and Colombia, where the virus has killed millions and crippled large parts of their economies.

“Covid exposed inequality, which increased inequality and made it easier to politicize that inequality that we expect will be harder for incumbents,” said Jennifer Preble, a professor of political science at Richmond University in Latin America. “It simply came to our notice then.