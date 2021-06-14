China accuses G7 of ‘political manipulation’ following criticism over record in Xinjiang, Hong Kong-World News , Firstpost



G7 leaders slammed China over abuses towards minorities in the Xinjiang area and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, whereas the US known as for Beijing to ‘begin appearing extra responsibly in phrases of worldwide norms on human rights’

Beijing: China on Monday accused the G7 of “political manipulation” after it criticised Beijing over its human rights record in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

In a communique after a three-day summit in England, G7 leaders slammed China over abuses towards minorities in the Xinjiang area and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, whereas US President Joe Biden known as for Beijing to “begin appearing extra responsibly in phrases of worldwide norms on human rights”.

The Chinese language embassy in the UK responded angrily on Monday, and accused the G7 of “interfering”.

“The Group of Seven (G-7) takes benefit of Xinjiang-related points to have interaction in political manipulation and intervene in China’s inner affairs, which we firmly oppose,” an embassy spokesman stated in a press release.

The assertion accused the G7 of “lies, rumours and baseless accusations”.

Human rights teams say China has rounded up an estimated a million Uyghurs and different minorities in Xinjiang into internment camps, which Beijing says is to eradicate Islamic extremism.

“We’ll promote our values, together with by calling on China to respect human rights and elementary freedoms” the G7 communique learn.

At their first bodily summit in practically two years, leaders of the seven nations introduced a quantity of pledges on COVID-19 vaccinations, local weather change, rights, and commerce.

Additionally they known as for a brand new investigation in China into the origins of COVID-19 – prompting a response from the Chinese language embassy that the work must be completed in a “scientific, goal and honest method”, with out agreeing to a brand new probe.

“The present epidemic remains to be raging around the globe, and the traceability work must be carried out by world scientists and shouldn’t be politicized,” the embassy stated.

The coronavirus first emerged in central China in late 2019, and the World Well being Group despatched a workforce of worldwide specialists in January to probe its origins.

However their long-delayed report revealed in March drew no agency conclusions, and the investigation has since confronted criticism for missing transparency and entry.

The G7 additionally introduced a brand new infrastructure fund which President Biden stated can be “rather more equitable” than China’s large Belt and Highway Initiative.

The Chinese language embassy assertion complained in response that the “accusations towards China on financial and commerce points in the communique are inconsistent with the info and are unreasonable.”