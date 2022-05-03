China, Afghanistan’s Taliban forging a closer relationship, former diplomat says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The US power vacuum continues to be filled by some US rivals after the hasty withdrawal of the Biden administration last year, with former Afghan ambassador to Washington Monday saying relations between Beijing and the country’s Taliban rulers have evolved, describing it as a push-and-pull type. Due to the fear of the spread of extremism in China.

Ambassador Roya Rahmani made the remarks at the annual Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles. Asked about China’s relationship with Afghanistan, he noted that “China is continuing to act the way it has. Rahmani was his country’s ambassador to the United States until a month before his withdrawal last year.

He noted that China was a country that had embraced the Taliban diplomatically and said that the Afghan embassy in China would be “occupied” by Taliban representatives. Rahmani said Beijing’s main concern was the spread of extremism across the border. He noted that China’s relations “probably less for trade and more for their concerns than concerns because they are also aware of the potential threat of the spread of extremism from Afghanistan. They are very nervous about it, and this is what defines their relationship.” And push, and they want to make sure they don’t have any major threats through the Xinjiang region, they keep them within arm’s length. ”

Iran seeks to increase military cooperation with ‘identical’ China

Since the Biden administration’s decision to withdraw all US troops from the country last August, the country has been in the throes of an economic collapse, with the Taliban hunting down dissidents and trampling on the rights of women and minorities.

William Lee, a China expert and chief economist at the Milken Institute, told Gadget Clock Digital that China has a long-standing policy that seeks to maintain political and social stability for the country. “China’s interest in Afghanistan is not just to displace the United States, it is a long-term security issue.”

Taliban’s energy challenge by the Afghan National Resistance Front, ISIS

Lee continued, “They want to make sure that there is no threat to the internal stability of the country’s Muslim minority population and that one of the biggest fears in the Chinese government is that the Muslim minority will receive support from terrorist sponsors in the Middle East and neighboring countries.” It will increase the instability that (its) Muslim people are already experiencing. “

The majority of the Muslim minority population is influenced by Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province, where China has accused the population of genocide. According to the report, since 2017, 3 million Uighur Muslims have been taken from their homes by authorities and imprisoned, in what Beijing claims is a re-education camp.

‘Credible case’: China carries out genocide against Uyghurs: legal opinion

Lee, who previously set up the IMF’s office in Hong Kong and acted as its representative there in the early 2000s, analyzing China’s relations with the United States and the rest of the world, warned that a sudden withdrawal would deprive the United States of a “great opportunity.” Leaving that neighborhood to post a hearing, because the loss of military, intelligence, political intelligence and social intelligence to me, is probably one of the most devastating consequences of our failure in Afghanistan. ”

Gordon Chang, a Chinese expert, told Gadget Clock Digital that he was not surprised by the development between the two countries: “The so-called red-green alliance seems to be thriving in Central Asia. Is the Taliban in Afghanistan cooperating more closely than before?

Chang, a prominent fellow at the Gatestone Institute, noted the role of Beijing during previous non-Taliban regimes. “During the uprising against the American-backed Afghan government, China supplied weapons to the Taliban. Those weapons were used to kill American and NATO troops. Yes, China was working with our enemy then. Now, China is working with that enemy.” Chang came to the conclusion. “However, it was strategically and morally wrong for Washington not to impose costs on Beijing to help Americans survive.”

The United Nations estimates that more than 24 million Afghans are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, while more than nine million are in a state of emergency food insecurity. Adding to the chaos, a recent bombing has killed at least 77 people, indicating the need for the Taliban to find some vital friends and that China seems to be listening.

David More and Chris Masaro of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.