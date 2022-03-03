China asked Russia to delay invasion; Odesa braces for Russian navy onslaught



China-Russia deal? – Before sending troops to Ukraine, Chinese officials told Russian officials in early February to wait until the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, U.S. officials said in a report. Continue reading.

Join the fight – With the Russian military at their doorstep, every day Ukrainians are advancing to fight for their independence, their democracy and their land. Continue reading.

Putin’s next target? – Moldovan’s ambassador to the United States says his country is ready to defend its borders if Russia or Belarus invade. Continue reading.

Odessa ready –Russia’s invasion of Ukraine did not reach Odessa, the country’s third-largest city, but was led by Vladimir Putin’s navy on Wednesday night. Continue reading.

‘Weakness pattern’? – White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie was ridiculed for saying that Biden was VP when Russia decided to invade Ukraine. Continue reading.

The story of two presidents – President Biden’s State of the Union address was warmly welcomed. The speech of the President of Ukraine Zelensky has gained international acclaim. Continue reading.

Harris ‘help’ – Vice President Kamala Harris has been seen speaking after President Biden mixed Ukrainians and Iranians in his first State of the Union address. Continue reading.

Pardu Govt. Invoice – Former Sen. David Purdue says he entered the governorate race because he doesn’t think Governor Kemp will be able to win in November. Continue reading.

Fist – Political commentators and others were surprised to see Nancy Pelosi’s moment of “bizarre” applause in President Biden’s State of the Union address. Continue reading.

‘Word salad’ – Kamala Harris was ridiculed on social media for her latest post-State of the Union interview on Wednesday. Continue reading.

Putin’s target? – Russian journalist quits state TV after condemning Ukraine attack Continue reading.

Boebert is back – Rep. Lauren Boebert criticized President Biden for not taking responsibility for the deaths of 13 people during the Afghan withdrawal. Continue reading.

Hanniti blames Biden – Fox host President Biden has been criticized for not paying enough attention to the 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan. Continue reading.

Military Breakdown – Gadget Clock hosts Bill Hemer and Bill Whittle have examined the various military machines that the Russians are using to invade Ukraine. Continue reading.

Oil spill – Ukraine-born Republican Victoria Spartz says President Biden and Democrats must stop indirectly financing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by buying oil. Continue reading.

Arthur Herman – Inspirational. This is the word for what we have seen and heard on social media and on TV about the Ukrainian resistance against the Russian invasion. Continue reading.

LT COL Robert Magnus (Retd.) – Like it or not, America is at war with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. It doesn’t matter if the Kremlin’s oppressors are irrational, sick or insane – the West faces a credible threat outside of the Ukraine massacre. Continue reading.

Leslie Marshall – President Biden delivered his State of the Union address on Tuesday. I, like many Americans, have heard, come to learn, and come up with something better for the future. Continue reading.

Rona McDaniel – The American people are suffering now. Groceries and gas are more expensive, our roads are less safe, and our kids are suffering in two turbulent years. Continue reading.

Peter Navarro – Some of the best chess masters in the world come from Russia, and Putin is often compared to one. Continue reading.

Hollywood Prohibition – Leading Hollywood actors are taking their own swift action to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s actions. Continue reading.

Kentucky Mother – Colin Thompson of Fort Thomas told Fox about his family’s desperate efforts to help Ukrainian orphans get out of the country safely. Continue reading.

NYC Fundraiser – Ukrainian-American business owners and community leaders in the New York City area are raising money to support their troubled countrymen. Continue reading.

Chelsea sale – Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich succumbed to growing pressure to sell English soccer club Chelsea FC to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading.

KANYE THREATENS PETE – Kanye West seems to be sending a very subtle message to his divorced wife’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Continue reading.

