China asked Russia to wait until after Olympics to invade Ukraine: report



Before sending troops to Ukraine, Chinese officials told Russian officials in early February to wait until the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, U.S. officials said in a report.

A Western intelligence agency had gathered information before the attack and the United States considered it credible, according to the New York Times. Intelligence reports suggest that China had some knowledge of Russia’s plans.

The United States and its allies have reportedly used the information to help determine when Russia could launch an attack.

The Olympics ended on February 20, and Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to be sent to Ukraine on February 24.

China vows not to allow Russia in Ukraine bombing, pledges continued ‘normal trade cooperation’

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, DC, told the Times:

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on February 4, but it is not clear if they talked about the timing of the attack.

China, Russia’s ally, has refrained from criticizing Putin over the war, although it has not publicly backed him.

The country backed Russia for its concerns about NATO but claimed it was neutral on the attack and said it supported the “sovereignty” of all countries, according to the Times.