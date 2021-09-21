China at Bagram Airbase: Chinese Intelligence Delegation Visits Afghanistan at Bagra Airbase, India Concerned

Highlights Pakistan and China have begun to strengthen their grip on Afghanistan

ISI chief gets his pet Sirajuddin Haqqani to get home minister’s chair

Meanwhile, it has now been revealed that Chinese spies secretly visited Bagram Airbase.

Kabul

After the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the bloody capture of the Taliban, Pakistan and China have now begun to strengthen their grip. Even before the interim Taliban government was formed, the ISI chief went to Kabul and appointed his pet, Sirajuddin Haqqani, as home minister. Meanwhile, it has now been revealed that a Chinese delegation secretly visited Bagram Airbase last week and is the largest US military base. The revelation has raised tensions in India.

According to a CNN News 18 report, it is not yet clear why a delegation of Chinese intelligence and top military officials visited Bagram Airbase. However, it turned out that they were gathering alleged evidence and data against the American people. Chinese spies have set out with the help of the Taliban and Pakistan to set up a “spy center” to monitor any aid received by Uighur Muslims in their Xinjiang province.

Why does China want to capture Bagram airbase? Pakistan can use against India

‘Chinese base will promote terrorism across region’

According to sources, one of the interesting things about the visit was that the Chinese spies had come to Afghanistan via Pakistan so that they could not be monitored at the Kabul airport. On the other hand, India’s visit to Bagram Airfield, a Chinese spy, has raised serious concerns. High-level sources in the Indian government said, “We are confirming the visit of the Chinese team. This is serious … if they set up camp there with Pakistan. This will lead to terrorism and instability throughout the region.

Earlier this month, ISI chiefs met with intelligence chiefs from Russia, China, Iran and Tajikistan to brief them on the Taliban government and the changing world order. According to sources, at the time, the ISI chief had alleged that India had encouraged terrorism against him in the previous government. We will tell you that China is one of the few countries that has established political relations with the Taliban.



Nikki Haley warned

Earlier, senior US diplomat and former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Healy warned that the United States needed to keep a close eye on China after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. He had said that China could try to capture the Bagram air base in the war-torn country. He can also use Pakistan to get a strong position against India.



“We need to keep an eye on China because I think you can see China moving towards Bagram Air Force Base,” Haley said. I think they are also setting foot in Afghanistan and trying to use Pakistan to create a strong position against India. So we have many challenges ahead of us. The U.S. military left Bagram Air Force Base, its main military base in Afghanistan, in July this year, after nearly 20 years.

The base has been under US control since 2001.

Bagram Air Force Base has been under US control since 2001. The US Navy SEAL Commando trained at Bagram Airbase to kill Osama bin Laden hiding in Abbottabad, Pakistan. The commandos then left Jalalabad air base. At this base was the office of the commander who ordered air operations in Afghanistan. This airfield was built by the Soviet Union in the 1950s. This base became its main base in 1979 when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan.