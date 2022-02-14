China-basher Enes Kanter Freedom gets traded, then waived by the Houston Rockets. Coincidence?



According to ESPN’s Adrian Wozniacki, Annes Kanter is offering Freedom after acquiring the center through the Houston Rocket Trade.

With the NBA’s trade deadline ending at 3pm (ET) on Thursday, teams are scrambling to make a deal, with Boston center sending a package to Canton Freedom in Houston in exchange for Daniel This – who previously played for the Celtics from 2017 to 2020.

Freedom’s presence in court this season has been rare, with some fans and supporters speculating that his anti-China messaging has caught on with Anes and held him accountable for his association with the Chinese market.

When former general manager Daryl Moore backed Hong Kong’s independence in 2019, the rockets had previously found themselves in hot water with the CCP. Moore was criticized for tweeting, “Fight for independence, stand with Hong Kong.”

Canter Freedom has averaged 11.7 minutes, 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 35 games this season. He shot 52.6 percent from the field.

In his final appearance for the Celtics, against the Brooklyn Nets, Freedom scored seven points and captured 12 rebounds.

Undefeated by the abandonment but aware of the potential behind-the-scenes politics, Canter posted a video on his Twitter account – joking about the association’s devotion to Lakers superstar LeBron James and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Down but not out, Annes Canter Freedom has had to face the task of finding a new home in a league that has alienated her for her pro-independence message against the Chinese government.