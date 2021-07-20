China Breached Dozens of Pipeline Companies in Past Decade, U.S. Says

The Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed previously classified details of the scale of state-sponsored cyberattacks on U.S. oil and gas pipelines over the past decade, as part of a warning to pipeline owners to increase the security of their systems to avoid future attacks.

From 2011 to 2013, China-backed hackers targeted and in many cases raped nearly two dozen companies that own such pipelines, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security said in an alert on Tuesday. For the first time, the agencies said they felt the “intrusions were likely intended to gain strategic access” to industrial control networks that operate the pipelines “for future operations rather than for theft of intellectual property.” In other words, hackers were preparing to take over the pipelines, rather than just stealing the technology that made them work.

Of 23 pipeline operators who were subjected to a form of email fraud known as spear phishing, the agencies said 13 had been successfully compromised, while three were “near misses.” The extent of the intrusions into seven operators was unknown due to the lack of data.

The disclosures come as the federal government tries to galvanize the pipeline industry after a Russia-based ransomware group easily forced the shutdown of a pipeline network that supplies nearly half of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel going up the east coast. This attack on Colonial Pipeline – targeting the company’s business systems, not the operations of the pipeline itself – led the company to halt its shipments for fear of not knowing what the attackers would be capable of next. Long gas lines and shortages followed, underscoring for President Biden the urgency to defend US pipelines and critical infrastructure from cyberattacks.