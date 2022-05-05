China building collapse survivor found almost 6 days later



Rescuers in central China have rescued a woman alive from the rubble of a partially collapsed building about six days ago, state media reported Thursday.

An unidentified woman is the 10th survivor of the Changsha disaster, with at least five dead and an unknown number, possibly dozens, still missing.

He was rescued shortly after midnight on Thursday, April 29, about 132 hours after the back of a six-story building suddenly sank, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xinhua said the woman was alert and advised rescuers on how to get out without further ado. The search team used dogs and hand tools, as well as drones and electronic life detectors.

All the survivors are said to be in good condition after treatment at the hospital. The intermittent rainfall in recent days has increased their chances of survival without food or water.

An eighth survivor was rescued in an account on Monday, state media said, adding that rescuers were confronted with a shaky pile of rubble that had to work around them instead of breaking down. Before the rescue, they were able to feed on video equipment to communicate with the girl and one of her legs got stuck.

Before retreating to draw a strategy, they gave him a saline solution to drink, to which he replied, “Don’t worry big brother, I know you’ll be back for me right now,” the report said.

No other information was given about the girl or her condition.

Xinhua described the building code as a “self-constructed building” on suspicion of violating building codes or other violations, and arrested at least nine people, including its owner, in connection with the collapse.

Also arrested were three people in charge of design and construction and five others who allegedly carried out false security assessments for a guest house on the fourth to sixth floors of the building.

The building also housed accommodation, a cafe and a shop.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was called in last month for additional checks to expose structural vulnerabilities, following the rise in the number of self-constructed buildings collapsing in recent years.

Poor adherence to safety standards is often blamed for such disasters, including illegal addition of additional floors and failure to use reinforcing iron bars. China also suffers from deteriorating infrastructure, such as gas pipes, which have exploded and collapsed.