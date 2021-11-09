China built in Tibetan area, then Center said in Supreme Court – Army needs wide roads

The Center has said that we cannot allow a 1962-like situation to happen, we need to be prepared for an emergency.

A new news has come out during the differences between India and China. The Center told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that China has made major constructions in the Tibet region and the army needs wide roads to move heavy vehicles to the India-China border to avoid a 1962-like war situation.

The Center has said that the Army needs to be prepared for any emergency and we cannot allow a 1962-like situation to happen. To this, the court said that all development should be sustainable and balanced with the protection of the nation and protection of the environment. During this, the court also pointed out that the court cannot estimate the defense needs of the country.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, told a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikramnath that the Army needs better roads due to the recent developments on the India-China border.

He said there was extensive construction on the other side of the border. They (China) have created infrastructure and built airstrips, helipads, roads, railway line networks which have proceeded on the assumption that they will be there permanently. He urged for amendment of the order dated September 8, 2020.

The strategically important 900-km project aims to provide all-weather connectivity to the four holy cities of Uttarakhand – Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Venugopal said the army’s problem is that it needs to move troops, tanks, heavy artillery and machinery. It should not happen that as in 1962, ration was supplied on foot till the China border. If the road is not two-lane then the purpose of building the road will be defeated. Therefore double lanes with a width of seven meters (or 7.5 meters if the route is raised) should be allowed.

To this, the Supreme Court said that it cannot ignore the fact that there is an adversary, who has developed infrastructure to the border and the army needs better roads to the border, which has not undergone any overhaul since the 1962 war. Change has not been observed.

While senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for NGO Green Doon for Citizens, said that the then army chief had said there was no need for wide roads and troops could be moved by air, the bench said the statement was complete. Can’t be right in any way.