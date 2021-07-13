China Called Finance Apps the Best Thing Since the Compass. No Longer.

When the coronavirus shut down the Chinese economy last year, Rao Yong needed money to keep up with his online crafts business. But he dreaded the idea of ​​spending long, boring hours in the bank.

The outbreak had hit delivery services and slowed customer payments. Mr. Rao, 33, therefore used an app called Alipay to receive an advance payment on his bills. Because her Alipay account was already linked to her digital storefront at Alibaba’s Taobao bazaar, getting the money was quick and painless.

Alipay had also helped Mr. Rao a few years before when his business was just starting to grow and he needed $ 50,000 to set up a supply chain.

“If I had gone to a bank then, they would have ignored me,” he said.

China has been a pioneer in finding new ways to get money for underserved people like Mr. Rao. Tech companies like the owner of Alipay, an Alibaba spinoff called Ant Group, have turned finance into a kind of digital plumbing: something embedded so deeply and invisibly into people’s lives that they hardly thought about it. And they’ve done it on a colossal scale, turning tech giants into influential lenders and fund managers in a country where smartphones became ubiquitous before credit cards.