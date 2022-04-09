China: Corona lockdown became trouble, know how people are craving bread for two times in Jinping’s country

The lockdown was imposed two days ago due to increasing cases of corona in Shanghai city of China. But due to this strictness of the government in Shanghai, the situation of starvation has started to arise. Dissatisfaction is starting to arise among such people now. People living in Shanghai have even started posting against it on social media. Although officials had assured that the lockdown would be lifted on April 5, it was extended indefinitely earlier this week due to rising cases of corona.

In view of the increasing cases of corona in China, lockdown has been imposed in different cities. People of Shanghai are expressing their anger through social media and telephone. People say that they are not getting the facilities. However, even after all the restrictions, the pace of Corona is not taking its name to stop. On Friday, 20 thousand 398 new cases were found here in which 824 are symptomatic.

According to a report, amidst China’s zero Kovid approach, the serial death of elderly people in a hospital in Shanghai is raising concerns. The outbreak of corona virus infection is increasing in a city with a population of two crore 60 lakhs. Relatives of patients told The Associated Press that several patients had died at Shanghai Donghai Elderly Care Hospital. They say that the patients were not taken care of properly, as the caregivers who came in contact with the virus were quarantined. This led to a shortage of staff in the hospital.

Family members have taken to social media for help and answers. On not getting any information from the hospital, a demand has been made to see the footage of the surveillance camera installed inside it. Shanghai authorities have reported no deaths from the COVID outbreak, but questions are being raised about the reliability of the data. An official said that the criteria for confirmation of infection cases and deaths are very strict. There is political interference in this.

Large scale patients are emerging in Asia: Guterres

With a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerging on an average every four months, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the corona is not over yet. Its cases are being registered on a large scale in Asia. Guterres called on governments and pharmaceutical companies to work together to make vaccines accessible to everyone, everywhere. The UN Secretary-General said in a video message that the pandemic was not over yet. On an average 15 lakh new cases are being reported daily. A large number of patients are being found in Asia. A new wave is spreading across Europe.