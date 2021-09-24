China declared all cryptocurrency transactions illegal

China intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrency on Friday, declaring all financial transactions involving cryptocurrency illegal and issuing a nationwide ban on cryptocurrency mining, the power-hungry process in which vast computer networks compete for newly created crypto tokens.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, fell 7% on the news to around $41,100, but recovered somewhat as the day went on.

China’s clout comes as the country’s central bank is testing its own digital currency, the electronic Chinese yuan. A notice posted by the central bank explicitly called bitcoin and ether, the two most popular cryptocurrencies, to be issued by “non-monetary authorities”.

George Selgin, an economist and senior fellow at the Cato Institute, said creating a central bank digital currency and outlawing crypto transactions was part of the Chinese government’s broader effort to turn citizens away from popular private financial service providers, such as Alipay and WeChat. . . A state-controlled digital currency would allow the government to collect data and monitor citizens’ everyday transactions and make it easier for the government to control access to an individual’s funds, among other concerns.