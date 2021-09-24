China declared all cryptocurrency transactions illegal
China intensified its crackdown on cryptocurrency on Friday, declaring all financial transactions involving cryptocurrency illegal and issuing a nationwide ban on cryptocurrency mining, the power-hungry process in which vast computer networks compete for newly created crypto tokens.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, fell 7% on the news to around $41,100, but recovered somewhat as the day went on.
China’s clout comes as the country’s central bank is testing its own digital currency, the electronic Chinese yuan. A notice posted by the central bank explicitly called bitcoin and ether, the two most popular cryptocurrencies, to be issued by “non-monetary authorities”.
George Selgin, an economist and senior fellow at the Cato Institute, said creating a central bank digital currency and outlawing crypto transactions was part of the Chinese government’s broader effort to turn citizens away from popular private financial service providers, such as Alipay and WeChat. . . A state-controlled digital currency would allow the government to collect data and monitor citizens’ everyday transactions and make it easier for the government to control access to an individual’s funds, among other concerns.
“It’s really about establishing a state monopoly in payments,” he said. “The most obvious implication is that the state will have more opportunities to monitor the economic activities of citizens.”
In a joint statement by 11 Chinese government entities, officials called for punishing “illegal” crypto mining activities to help curb the industry’s “hidden risks caused by blind and disorderly development” and help the country achieve its carbon footprint. vowed to work together to help do so. reduction targets.
China’s central bank also announced that other activities related to cryptocurrencies, such as trading, token issuance and derivatives for virtual currencies, will be strictly prohibited. The bank reiterated that it was illegal for offshore crypto exchanges to serve customers in mainland China, in a way traders there have long banned domestic crypto exchanges.
Friday’s move was the latest sign of Beijing’s determination to tighten the noose on cryptocurrencies. China banned domestic cryptocurrency exchanges years ago, but trading has continued in secret through other means. And China remains a major center for cryptocurrency mining operations, with computer farms competing to solve complex equations in exchange for bitcoin, despite restrictions on the practice.
In May, the State Council of China, the government’s main administrative cabinet, vowed to crack down on bitcoin trading and mining, prompting local authorities in many parts of China to shut down crypto mining operations. As recently as 2017, Chinese mining groups produced more than two-thirds of all bitcoins issued daily.
Alex DeVries, an economist from the Netherlands who studies the environmental impacts of the cryptocurrency industry, said that in terms of the environmental impact of crypto mining, China’s latest announcement may yield only limited benefits.
“Overall, unless other countries implement similar policies, the overall impact on the global environmental impact of mining will be small,” he said.
A regulatory blitz by Chinese authorities is also cracking down on the country’s tech, education and property sectors.
China is not the only country with limited access to crypto exchanges and related services. But crypto traders have found workarounds to buy and sell digital currencies, masking their locations or using peer-to-peer methods.
US authorities have recently expressed concerns about users gaining access to offshore crypto exchanges that operate under various regulations. The need for exchanges to block access to US users has prompted some countries to hop on in search of more responsive jurisdictions.
Across the world, governments are racing to keep up with growth in the $2 trillion cryptocurrency industry, which is rapidly growing and beginning to disrupt traditional banking and finance. Some authorities fear that these digital tokens could become a systemic risk, threatening the wider financial system. Regulations on what is allowed in cryptocurrency vary from country to country, much to the dismay of industry executives, who say a lack of regulatory clarity or overly prescriptive rules hinder innovation.
US banking regulators have conducted an inter-agency “crypto sprint” in recent months to pave the way for regulation. Financial regulators have met under the guidance of the Treasury Department to produce a report that delves into the risks of a particular type of cryptocurrency, known as a stablecoin, which has exploded in use in recent months. Has happened.
In some smaller countries, such as El Salvador, which has recently adopted bitcoin as legal tender, open, global financial networks based on cryptocurrencies are being promoted as a tool to promote financial inclusion and economic growth. Used to be.
The Bahamas created a digital “sand dollar” – a version of the Bahamian dollar which is the most advanced central bank digital currency in the world – and has welcomed crypto businesses interested in relocating. This week, crypto derivatives exchange FTX, a large crypto platform, announced that it will move from Hong Kong to the Bahamas, which has “one of the world’s few comprehensive crypto regulatory structures”, said the exchange’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried. in a statement explaining the move.
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance was founded in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao in China but moved to Japan within months, after Chinese authorities cracked down on the crypto trading platform. Following other moves, in which at one point it had no official headquarters, Binance announced in July that it would create regional headquarters in every region of the world where it operates.
“Most people don’t understand how much work we do to comply with the rules,” said Mr Zhao, who is now living in Singapore.
