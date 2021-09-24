BEIJING — China has begun its campaign to tame free-spending, debt-laden companies, as executives penalize the corporate heads of two troubled companies while leaving a troubled property giant in debt. Under the burden of more than $300 billion the struggle is to continue. .

Authorities in China have detained the top two executives of HNA Group, a transportation and logistics conglomerate that bought businesses around the world before quickly falling under heavy debt. The company said late Friday that police in Hainan province, where it is located, had seized its chairman Chen Feng and chief executive officer Tan Jiangdong.

The company said in a statement that both individuals were detained “in accordance with the law for suspected offences”, without specifying those offences. HNA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The announcement came on the same day that the state-run Xinhua News Agency said Yuan Renguo, the former chairman of Quicho Mutai Group, which produces high-end Chinese liquor often consumed by the business class, was sentenced to life in prison for accepting was heard. Bribery of more than $17 million.