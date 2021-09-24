China detains top officials of HNA group
BEIJING — China has begun its campaign to tame free-spending, debt-laden companies, as executives penalize the corporate heads of two troubled companies while leaving a troubled property giant in debt. Under the burden of more than $300 billion the struggle is to continue. .
Authorities in China have detained the top two executives of HNA Group, a transportation and logistics conglomerate that bought businesses around the world before quickly falling under heavy debt. The company said late Friday that police in Hainan province, where it is located, had seized its chairman Chen Feng and chief executive officer Tan Jiangdong.
The company said in a statement that both individuals were detained “in accordance with the law for suspected offences”, without specifying those offences. HNA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The announcement came on the same day that the state-run Xinhua News Agency said Yuan Renguo, the former chairman of Quicho Mutai Group, which produces high-end Chinese liquor often consumed by the business class, was sentenced to life in prison for accepting was heard. Bribery of more than $17 million.
Those penalties are taking place against a broader backdrop of pressure on corporate practices, which the Chinese Communist Party sees as dangerous to the economy and its grip on power. They happened as global investors await the fate of another troubled Chinese corporate giant, China Evergrande Group.
Evergrande, which is grappling with more than $300 billion in debt, is widely seen as at risk of defaulting on its obligations. It’s not yet clear whether it paid off the $83 million in foreign debt due on Thursday, prompting another sharp drop in its share price on Friday.
The HNA and Evergrande are facing serious problems in the backdrop of sweeping measures by Beijing, which are making the country’s once-liberated private sector feel increasingly surrounded.
The country’s top leader Xi Jinping has ordered businesses to pay more attention to the government. The law, approved two years ago, requires domestic and foreign companies alike to share comprehensive information about their operations in China with the government. All except the smallest domestic and foreign companies should now have Communist Party cells.
The government has hit hard on the technical sector this year. On Friday, China extended its restrictions on cryptocurrencies, labeling them as illegal all financial transactions and issuing a nationwide ban on them. Anti-monopoly measures are transforming online retailing. And after Didi Chuxing car-hailing service made an initial public offering in New York in late June, Chinese regulators pulled its apps from the App Store and suspended new user registrations.
In recent weeks, the Communist Party has responded to public concerns about rising income inequality by changing its emphasis on economic policy. The goal of “shared prosperity” has begun to end the previous tolerance for a private sector that grows rapidly but sometimes borrows carelessly.
The HNA became a symbol of the business growth and exuberant spending of the first wave of China’s private conglomerate with strong political support. It acquired large stakes in Hilton Hotels, Deutsche Bank, Virgin Australia and other businesses, and at its height employed 400,000 people worldwide.
HNA struck 123 deals in three years, only to begin having trouble repaying debt it had taken to pay for its acquisition in 2017.
Mr Chen’s co-chairman, Wang Jian, died in 2018 after he fell off a wall while sightseeing during a business trip to France. The death was ruled an accident.
business and economy
HNA, Evergrande and other large, private Chinese companies that grew rapidly over the past several years only to face financial collapse are often referred to as gray rhinos in China. The term refers to obvious threats that are ignored until they suddenly become very dangerous, and were raised by Chinese authorities.
The threat posed by Evergrande may be the biggest threat to the country’s traditional business model ever. It borrowed and spent years, raising the company for huge sales even as its debt grew. Now ratings firms and investors consider it to be at serious risk of default, troubling world markets because of its size.
Its shares were down about 12 percent as of Thursday’s deadline to pass on its interest payments without any word from the company on whether it had met its commitments.
A bondholder, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, said the company had not paid. But the lack of payment didn’t put the company in default. The company’s loan covenants provide a 30-day grace period for default before defaulted payments result, the person said, meaning loan holders could face up to a month.
The concern extends to property owners and policymakers in China, who will face the consequences of a possible default. A steady influx of negative news from Evergrande has created panic in markets and raised fears of a potential economic contagion – including one outside China – should the company collapse.
Unable to sell off parts of its corporate sprawl or raise fresh cash through the sale of new properties, Evergrande is also facing angry suppliers, home buyers and employees, some of whom have protested and lost their money. has demanded.
Tensions in global financial markets have eased somewhat recently, as Chinese officials have stepped in to boost confidence by pumping billions of dollars of capital into the country’s banking system. Several bank officials outside China and central bank officials also said the impact on institutions in the United States and Europe should be minimal.
On another key question for investors, whether China will outright Evergrande, Beijing has so far insisted that no Chinese company is too big to fail.
It helped that Evergrande said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with investors on a separate payment for mainland Chinese bondholders.
Noting that development, Houz Song, a research fellow at the Paulson Institute in Chicago, said Evergrande’s Thursday interest payment is likely to eventually. He added that bondholders and Evergrande may eventually work through a near-term agreement in which debt holders lose a share on their Evergrande exposure.
The fate of Evergrande and what its failure could mean for China’s economy has left some of the world’s most famous investors divided. Billionaire investor George Soros recently argued that an Evergrande collapse would set off a macroeconomic crash, while another billionaire investor Ray Dalio argued this week that an Evergrande default was “manageable.”
Investors in dollar-denominated loans include Swiss bank UBS, asset manager BlackRock, British bank HSBC Holdings, as well as a number of hedge funds. The bonds are linked to various private and public companies that are part of Evergrande but separate from its core asset business, including the electric-vehicle division. Those businesses can still have value, even if the real estate branch collapses.
Despite the looming uncertainty, stock investors are expecting better results from the Evergrande debacle than they were earlier in the week. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed more than 1 percent on Thursday, offsetting its sharp losses from earlier in the week – with executives from two of Evergrande’s debt holders downplaying risk.
UBS chief executive Ralph Hammer told an investor conference Thursday that direct exposure to the bank was “essential” for Evergrande, adding that its troubles “are not keeping me up at night,” according to a transcript from Software. Firm Centio.
HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn acknowledged at the same conference that Evergrande’s challenges could grow further in the equity and credit markets.
“I would be naive to think that market volatility lacks the potential for second-order and third-order effects,” he said, calling Evergrande’s position “concerned.”
A representative for BlackRock declined to comment.
Central bankers outside China also downgraded risk this week. On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome H. Powell described Evergrande’s troubles as “specific to China” during a news briefing, and on Thursday Bank of England deputy governor Sam Woods told Reuters that the exposure of British banks and insurance companies to Evergrande ” not physical”.
alexandra stevenson And Lauren Hirsch Contributed reporting. cao liu Contributed to research.
#China #detains #top #officials #HNA #group
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.