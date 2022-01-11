China: Dragon trembled from Omicron, lockdown imposed in third city on the anniversary of the first death from Corona

The Chinese language authorities is imposing strict restrictions to forestall the unfold of the virus. The authorities have now imposed a lockdown in one other city, Anyang.

Corona’s new variant Omicron has wreaked havoc throughout the world. In response to the World Well being Group, this virus is very contagious and quickly infects individuals. At the similar time, instances of Omicron are rising in China too, to forestall the unfold of which a lockdown has been imposed in the third city of the nation. In the city of Anyang in Henan province, 5.5 million individuals have been pressured to be imprisoned in houses on account of the lockdown.

Two years in the past, on 11 January 2020, the first death on account of corona an infection was reported in China. Even after two years, the havoc of this virus continues throughout the world. Forward of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February, rising instances of Kovid-19 have elevated China’s issues.

The Chinese language authorities is imposing strict restrictions to forestall the unfold of the virus. Authorities have now additionally imposed a lockdown in one other city, Anyang, which is the third city after Xian and Tianjin to face such restrictions. Epidemic management measures have been tightened in Anyang, a city with a inhabitants of 5.5 million. It isn’t but clear how lengthy the lockdown will final in this city. However, in the official order, the native administration has forbidden individuals to come back out of their houses.

Instances of Omicron have been reported in Anyang in the previous few days. This poses a menace to China’s ‘zero corona virus case coverage’.

Corona instances are rising in China at a time when the Beijing Winter Olympics are to be held in February. As a result of of this, China’s issues have elevated. The nation’s Nationwide Well being Fee stated on Tuesday that just about 200 instances have been reported in numerous areas throughout the Chinese language mainland, with 110 linked to native unfold.