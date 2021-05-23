China drives its rover on the surface of Mars



China grew to become the second nation to efficiently deploy a car on Mars on Saturday, and the first to take action on its inaugural go to to the Crimson Planet. Reuters reported that the solar-powered Zhurong rover drove down the ramp of its touchdown capsule on to the surface of Mars at about 10:40 AM Beijing time.

Zhurong first landed on Mars earlier this month and began its journey on Mars’ surface on Utopia Planitia, a clean plain the place NASA’s Viking 2 lander touched down in 1976. That’s greater than 1,200 miles from the Jezero Crater the place the US rover Perseverance touched down in February. A 3rd rover, NASA’s Curiosity, which landed on Mars in 2012, was noticed by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter climbing up Mars’ Mont Mercou final month, House Information reported.

Chinese language state media tweeted photographs of Zhurong’s arrival on Mars.

Zhurong, named for the Chinese language god of hearth, has a Mars-Rover Subsurface Exploration Radar, Mars Magnetic Area Detector, and Mars Meteorology Monitor, in addition to a high-resolution topography digital camera. It should examine Mars’ soil and ambiance, and seek for indicators of water or ice beneath the planet’s surface over the course of its 90-day mission.

The European House Company and Russia’s Roscosmos House Company are planning to collectively land a rover on Mars in 2022.