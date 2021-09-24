China #Evergrande #bond #payments #remain #uncertain

China Evergrande, the property giant whose financial troubles rocked global markets earlier this week, left investors in a state of uncertainty again on Thursday, with the fate of the $83 million interest payment still pending. is unresolved.

Payments on Evergrande’s dollar-denominated bonds were due on Thursday. As of the end of the business day in New York, the company still had not publicly stated whether it had made or planned to pay.

A bondholder, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, said he had not been paid. But, as this person noted, the company’s debt covenants give it a 30-day grace period before a defaulted payment results, meaning limbo debtors can find themselves in it.

The concern extends to property owners and policymakers in China, who will face the repercussions of a possible default. A steady flow of negative news from Evergrande has created panic in the markets and raised fears of a possible economic contagion – including outside China. – Should the company collapse. Unable to sell off parts of its corporate sprawl or raise fresh cash through the sale of new properties, Evergrande is also facing angry suppliers, home buyers and employees, some of whom have protested and lost their money. has demanded.

Tensions in global financial markets have eased somewhat recently, as Chinese officials have been pumping billions of dollars of capital into the country’s banking system and outside China, several bank officials and central bank officials have said. The impact on institutions in the United States and Europe should be minimal.

On another key question for investors, whether China will bail out Evergrande outright, so far Beijing has insisted that no Chinese company is too big to fail.