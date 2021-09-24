China Evergrande bond payments remain uncertain
China Evergrande, the property giant whose financial troubles rocked global markets earlier this week, left investors in a state of uncertainty again on Thursday, with the fate of the $83 million interest payment still pending. is unresolved.
Payments on Evergrande’s dollar-denominated bonds were due on Thursday. As of the end of the business day in New York, the company still had not publicly stated whether it had made or planned to pay.
A bondholder, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, said he had not been paid. But, as this person noted, the company’s debt covenants give it a 30-day grace period before a defaulted payment results, meaning limbo debtors can find themselves in it.
The concern extends to property owners and policymakers in China, who will face the repercussions of a possible default. A steady flow of negative news from Evergrande has created panic in the markets and raised fears of a possible economic contagion – including outside China. – Should the company collapse. Unable to sell off parts of its corporate sprawl or raise fresh cash through the sale of new properties, Evergrande is also facing angry suppliers, home buyers and employees, some of whom have protested and lost their money. has demanded.
Tensions in global financial markets have eased somewhat recently, as Chinese officials have been pumping billions of dollars of capital into the country’s banking system and outside China, several bank officials and central bank officials have said. The impact on institutions in the United States and Europe should be minimal.
On another key question for investors, whether China will bail out Evergrande outright, so far Beijing has insisted that no Chinese company is too big to fail.
It helped that Evergrande said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with investors on a separate payment for mainland Chinese bondholders.
Noting that development, Houz Song, a research fellow at the Paulson Institute in Chicago, said Evergrande was likely to make interest payments on Thursday. He said bondholders and Evergrande could eventually work through a near-term agreement, with debtholders losing a share on their Evergrande exposure.
The fate of Evergrande and what its failure could mean for China’s economy has left some of the world’s most well-known investors divided. Billionaire investor George Soros recently argued that an Evergrande collapse would set off a macroeconomic crash, while another billionaire investor Ray Dalio argued this week that an Evergrande default was “manageable.”
Investors in dollar-denominated loans include Swiss bank UBS, asset manager BlackRock, British bank HSBC Holdings, as well as a number of hedge funds. The bonds are linked to various private and public companies that are part of Evergrande but separate from its core asset business, including the electric-vehicle division. Those businesses can still have value, even if the real estate branch collapses.
Despite the looming uncertainty, stock investors are expecting better results for Evergrande than they did earlier in the week. In Hong Kong trading, shares of Evergrande rose nearly 18 percent, and on Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed up more than 1 percent, recouping its sharp losses from earlier in the week – according to executives from two of Evergrande’s debtors. As the risk is reduced .
UBS chief executive Ralph Hammer said at an investor conference Thursday that the bank’s direct exposure to Evergrande is “immaterial,” adding that its troubles “are not keeping me up at night”, according to a transcript from Software. Firm Centio.
HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn acknowledged at the same conference that Evergrande’s challenges could grow further in the equity and credit markets.
“I would be naive to think that market volatility lacks the potential for second-order and third-order effects,” he said, calling Evergrande’s position “concerned.”
A representative for BlackRock declined to comment.
Central bankers outside China also played down risks this week. On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome H. Powell described Evergrande’s troubles as “specific to China” during a press briefing, and on Thursday, Bank of England deputy governor Sam Woods told Reuters that the exposure of British banks and insurance companies to Evergrande ” are not physical.”
