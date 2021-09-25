China frees jailed Canadians after US agrees to release Meng Wanzhou

The Chinese government has denied the allegations of “hostage diplomacy”, but the detention, arrest and trial of the two Canadians offered Beijing a means to remind Ottawa – and Washington – that their fate was also at stake. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said the United States welcomed the men’s release “after more than two and a half years of arbitrary detention.”

For more than 1,000 days, the two Canadians were in separate prisons in China, charged with espionage, without evidence, and were forced to go months without visits from diplomats.

The two men – Mr Kovrig, a former diplomat and Mr Spavor, an entrepreneur – were once relatively low-profile expatriates working in Asia. He became a symbol of the consequences of Beijing’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy, his detention widely regarded as retaliation for Ms Meng’s arrest.

In August, a court in northeastern China, where Mr Spavor lives, sentenced him to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty of espionage. Mr. Kovrig was awaiting a verdict in his case.

During his detention, Mr. Kovrig, who worked for a non-profit organisation, was imprisoned in a small prison cell in Beijing and subjected to repeated interrogations. He told his family that his diet was at times limited to rice and steamed vegetables.

Chinese officials kept Mr Kovrig so isolated that they were not aware of the details of the coronavirus pandemic until October, when Canadian diplomats informed him during a virtual visit, according to his wife Vina Nadjibullah.

Mr. Spavor, a businessman, made a career out of doing business with North Korea. He helped organize a trip to North Korea by retired basketball player Mr. Rodman in 2013 and then a second visit the following year. Mr Spavor’s company, Pactu Cultural Exchange, posted a photo showing Mr Spavor with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Mr Kim’s yacht in 2013.