China has become a land mafia, has ‘occupied’ 64 lakh hectares of land worldwide

New Delhi.

With the help of many of its ambitious projects, China is continuously increasing its dominance in the countries of the world. China has already made a dent in many countries of Africa. At the same time, it is also strengthening its hold in Asian countries like Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka. China’s new strategy in the last few years is to purchase land in countries around the world.

Chinese government agencies engaged in this mission are aggressively acquiring land abroad. The area of ​​land bought or leased abroad through Chinese companies in the last decade is equal to the total plains of Sri Lanka. Experts say that China’s ambition is to dominate small and developing countries and this is being called Chinese imperialism.

China is providing loans to developing and poor countries at affordable rates for infrastructure projects such as roads, railways and bridges. These include Chinese companies. Along with leaving the project incomplete, China is also putting economic pressure on the countries.

more interference in these countries

Montenegro: Here China is working on a 270-mile long highway. The government has taken a loan of 1 billion dollars on interest from China. There is a danger of land grabbing.

Sri Lanka: China was given 269 hectares of land under the Port City Economic Commission Bill. Chinese workers will work in this zone, the Chinese currency Yuan will run.

Myanmar: Chinese companies have joined the banana cultivation in Kachin. Banana exports increased from $1.5 million in 2013 to $370 million in 2020.

Vietnam: Binh Phuoc province is famous for rubber production. Now the Chinese company is raising large herds of pigs on 75 hectares of land here.

Kenya: China left the project to connect Kenya and Uganda by rail incomplete. China owes $9 billion to Kenya.

Purchase of land for agriculture, forest and mining

According to the European land monitoring organization Land Matrix, Chinese companies have occupied 64.8 million hectares of land for agriculture, forestry and mining worldwide from 2011 to 2020, which is equivalent to Sri Lanka’s area of ​​about 6.5 million hectares. In foreign countries, British companies have 15.6 lakh hectares, American companies have 8.6 lakh and Japanese companies have only 4.2 lakh hectares of land.

Concern about security and natural resources

According to the report of Japanese media Nikkoi Asia, China should not occupy the source of food and natural resources of emerging and developing countries. There is also the concern of security. Himeji University of Japan. Professor Hideki Hirano of the US says that these countries should further tighten their laws regarding land occupation of Chinese companies.