China has established many villages in Bhutan within a year, know why it is a matter of concern for India

Apart from Bhutan, the US Defense Department had reported the settlement of villages by China in the disputed area adjacent to the Arunachal sector. After the report, India gave its strong reaction to it. India had said that this is not acceptable under any circumstances.

In the midst of the Indo-China border dispute, a case of settlement of four villages by China in the last one year has come to the fore near Doklam. Let us tell you that these villages were settled at the disputed site between Bhutan and China. Actually this has been revealed by new satellite images tweeted by a global researcher on Chinese military development.

Significantly, in the pictures, the construction of Chinese villages in Bhutanese region is visible. Construction activity was shown during 2020 and 2021 in the disputed territory of China and Bhutan. These villages are situated in an area of ​​about 100 sq km. This move of China is worrying for India. In fact, India maintains a limited armed force there for the border security of Bhutan. In such a situation, its impact will also be more on the geo-strategic effect. In view of this, the construction of villages by China is not considered right for Indian interests.

One of the main global researchers on the settlement of villages in Bhutan wrote in his tweet (@detresfa), “construction activity on disputed land between Bhutan and China between 2020-21 near Doklam. Many new villages have been established within an area of ​​about 100 sq km. Is this move to enforce China’s territorial claims?” The villages in the disputed area were constructed by China between May 2020 and November 2021.

Disputed land between #Bhutan , #China near Doklam shows construction activity between 2020-21, multiple new villages spread through an area roughly 100 km² now dot the landscape, is this part of a new agreement or enforcement of #China‘s territorial claims ? pic.twitter.com/9m1n5zCAt4 — d-atis☠️ (@detresfa_) November 17, 2021

At the same time, giving a strong reaction to the “three-step roadmap” from India, it has been said that we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bhutan and China. You are aware that Bhutan and China have been in talks since 1984 on the border dispute. India is also negotiating with China regarding the border in the same way.

Let us inform that apart from Bhutan, there were reports of settlement of a village with 100 houses by China in the disputed area near Arunachal Pradesh. In fact, in the report of the US Department of Defense on November 3, the settlement of villages by China in the disputed area adjacent to the Arunachal sector near LAAC was disclosed. Which India has declared illegal. India said that such a condition is not acceptable in any way.

Significantly, in the report of the US Defense Department, it was said that in the year 2020, China has built a village with 100 houses in the disputed part between Tibet Autonomous Region and Arunachal Pradesh. However, in the past, sources in Indian defense establishments had said that the disputed border on which the village was built, has been occupied by China since 1959.