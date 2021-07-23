China In Pakistan Sacking Pak Workers After Bus Attack From Projects

After the death of nine of its engineers, China has postponed meetings of high-level committees set up to work on the ambitious Belt and Road Project.

Islamabad. Chinese engineers have died in a bomb blast in a bus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. China has shown a lot of displeasure about this. China has completely stopped work on many ongoing projects in Pakistan. Along with this, China has fired Pakistani personnel working in the Dasu Hydropower Project.

According to media reports, after the death of nine of its engineers, China has postponed the meetings of the high-level committees formed to carry out the ambitious Belt and Road Project. With this, the hydropower project being built at a cost of billions of dollars has been banned. China also gives funds to Pakistan for the safety of its citizens. In such a situation, he is stunned by the death of his engineers.

9 Chinese engineers had died

It is worth noting that last week nine of its engineers working in the China-led Dasu Hydropower Project were killed. These engineers were coming to the site sitting in the bus. During this, after a loud bang, the bus fell into the canal. Pakistan earlier termed it as an accident. But later China had clarified that this was not an accident but a terrorist attack.

Terrorist experts say that the blast was carried out so that the mega project like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor could be disrupted. Till now the project has been targeted in the outskirts of Balochistan. But this is the first time that the people of China have been harmed in such an incident.