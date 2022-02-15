China is also searching for the American ship that fell in the South China Sea, know why Jinping’s army is helping the enemy country

The US Navy is working on a war footing to find one of its crashed fighter jets. But he is trying to reach the spot before the arrival of the Chinese army. On the other hand, the Chinese army is also diligently looking for it. However, China’s foreign ministry denied that China had any interest in the F-35C. But the US says that the Chinese military will try hard to reach that plane.

According to the incident, a US F-35C fighter aircraft costing $100 million fell in the South Sea some time ago while taking off. The US Navy called it an accident”. He says that seven sailors were hurt in the accident due to a collision with the deck. But it is the US Navy’s newest aircraft and has a lot of secret equipment. The place in the sea where this accident happened, that place does not come within the border of any particular country. This is the reason why there is no bar on trying both. According to the rules, the country which finds it first, it will be occupied by it.

Experts say that this whole exercise is being done for that expensive and modern fighter aircraft, in which a lot of secrets are hidden. One country wants to know the secret and the other wants to hide it. The crashed ship is still lying somewhere in the sea. It remains to be seen what happens next.

Defense adviser Abi Austen says that if America finds it, it will be a big deal for him. The F-35 is basically a flying computer. It is designed to connect other devices, so the US Air Force calls it a ‘linking sensor’ for attackers. She says that China does not have such technology. Getting this aircraft will be a big success for China. If China acquires the networking capability of the F-35, it will be a big blow for America.

What is special about the plane

It has such a facility that the information collected during the flight can be shared with anyone at the same time. It is the US Navy’s first “low observable” aircraft. Due to this, it can do its work in enemy airspace without being caught. The larger wingspan and more robust landing gear enable it to take off from the ship in less space. Its engine is the most powerful among fighter aircraft. It can fly at a speed of 1,200 mph.

