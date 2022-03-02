World

China is ‘big winner’ of Russia-Ukraine war, former FBI agent who worked in China warns

1 day ago
China could emerge as the primary beneficiary of the Russia-Ukraine war, a former FBI special agent working in China and North Korea told Gadget Clock Digital.

“Ultimately, China is the big winner in the Russia-Ukraine war,” said Steve Gray, a former FBI special agent who is running for Congress in New Jersey’s 4th Congressional District.

“They will be the primary beneficiaries of sanctions against Russia, the yen will benefit from the fall of the ruble, and they have been given a case study of how the world would react if they invaded Taiwan.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“Gray, who has been working as a supervisory special agent for 10 years, focusing on China and North Korea, is shaping up to be exactly what China plans to be. It would not be at all surprising to learn.”

“From my experience as an FBI supervising special agent working in China and North Korea, I know that the Chinese Communist Party is planning to take our place as world leader forever and patiently,” he warned. “As Americans, we need to be aware of this threat.”

Gray argued that Russia’s power strategy in Europe would require Americans to “strategically tip economic leverage strategically for the geopolitical advantage of America’s foreign rivals.”

Biden’s ‘Bistander in Chief’ could reach Ukraine and attack China in Taiwan; Expert caution

READ Also  Bronx fire: Gas explosion causes home to collapse in Longwood

Although European countries have joined the United States to impose heavy sanctions on Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war, they have largely excluded Russia’s energy industry from such economic warfare, as most of Europe’s power depends on Russia. Similarly, China has dominated critical industries such as rare-earth metals, making efforts to isolate China more difficult. The COVID-19 epidemic has emphasized the extent to which the US medical supply chain is dependent on China.

In 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping.
(AP Photo / Mark Schiffelbain, file)

“We must acknowledge that the way Russia is deploying its oil production to Europe, and at least under Joe Biden, the US is watching them, China will be able to keep an eye on us and limit our shelter for their global aggression. Give us a chance to rely on them, “the former FBI agent added.

“Look at what Russia is capable of doing by establishing oil dependence in Europe, and consider the impact if we hand over all of our steel and pharmaceutical production to China.”

